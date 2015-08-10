Three Reasons Why Your Blog Isn't Getting Traffic

At Hosting.com, we're all about making sure you get the fastest page load speeds possible. That way your audience can have an excellent user experience when they visit your site. Your audience's experience is a big part of the puzzle for you to be successful, but you need an audience in the first place.

Whether you're a one person operation who started a blog as a hobby or an enterprise level business who uses your blog to communicate to your customers, there's a possibility you haven't attracted an audience yet. We're all busy. I understand that. If we each had a few extra hours in the day, we probably wouldn't spend them blogging. What we can do though is tweak the time we do have set aside for blogging so we can be more efficient with how we're spending our time to attract that audience we desperately want. Here are three quick reasons why your blog may not be attracting an audience and what you can do to fix it:

1 - You're Not Active On Social

Stats show that over 30% of website referrals come from social sites. Make sure to use social to promote your blog. Add social sharing buttons to your blog and share your content on your own social sites. These are quick fixes. Also be sure to participate in the conversations taking place about your blog posts when you check social activity throughout the day.

2 - Your Blog Isn't Focused

A blog without a clear cut focal point can cause two key problems. The first is SEO. You may be publishing amazing content, but topics about each and every topic can make it difficult for Google to determine if you're an authority about what you're writing about. Make sure you choose a clear topic you want to focus on for your blog and publish relevant content.

The second reason why a focused blog is important is so you can develop your core audience. If Google can't determine what the main topic of your blog is, will your audience be able to? Do you really want to try to be the next Wikipedia anyway? Once you develop your core audience, keep them coming back with the topics that brought them to you in the first place.

3 - Your Content Doesn't Provide Value

A similar problem to not being focused is whether you're providing value. With Google's 2011 Panda update, it's been almost 5 years since sites with thin content have ranked well. Write for your audience, not for search engines. If you only have time for 1 blog post per week, make it original and thoughtful.

Put the topic of your post at the top of it as you're drafting it to remind yourself to stay on point, in your own unique voice. Your audience is going to appreciate a once per week, 100-word blog post you carefully crafted more than a 500-word post of regurgitated fluff.