The Importance Of A Fast Website

It's been awhile since I've written a post about the importance of page load speed. Instead of just telling you about how important page load speed is, you probably care more about how page load speed impacts your bottom line. Kissmetrics, an Analytics solution provider, has done extensive research regarding how page speed can impact your success. This report mentions:

47% of consumers expect your web page to load in 2 seconds or less.

40% of visitors abandon a website that takes more than 3 seconds to load.

A 1-second delay in page response can result in a 7% less conversions.

A 1-second page delay could potentially cost you $2.5 million in lost sales every year if your website makes $100,000/day.

A slow site can also impact your recurring revenue. 79% of shoppers who were unhappy with a site's performance are not surprisingly less likely to buy from that site again.

After reading through these quick points, I hope it's even more obvious how important page load speed is. Of course there are a lot of quick, easy tasks you can do to help you improve your site's speeds. Some of these tasks include optimizing your images, disabling hotlinking and minimizing how many plugins that your site is using.

Don't forget another key factor that impacts your page load speed is your host. With the launch of our brand new Turbo Servers featuring SwiftCache powered by APC and up to 20X faster page load speeds compared to standard hosting, we're making it even easier to give your site that speed boost.