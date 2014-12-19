The Growth Of Mobile Search Ad Spending

Is your website mobile ready? If not, you're certainly behind the times according to a new report by eMarketer. They are reporting that 2015 will be the first year that mobile ad spending will surpass traditional desktop/laptop digital ad spending. eMarketer is speculating that digital ad spending on smartphones and tablets will increase to 50.1% of the total spend, up from 38% in 2014 and just 25% in 2013. They speculate that the trend will continue, with mobile ad spends raising to 77% of the total spend in 2018.

Even if your ad spend is in the $0 range, consider the fact that reports show the average American spends close to 3 hours per day on their phones searching social networks. It's clear that ensuring your site is mobile ready is crucial.

Here's a few quick tips that can help anyone with a website make their site more mobile friendly: