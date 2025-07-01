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The countries most intrigued by the dark web
Written on by Daphne Monro
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
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The countries most intrigued by the dark web

Have you ever been curious about the dark web? If so, you’re not alone. Whether it's driven by curiosity or just a need to understand it more, millions of people around the world are searching for answers, showing that public interest is stronger than ever. 

Refer a friend here.

This rising interest is happening alongside a sharp increase in online threats. Cybercrime costs are skyrocketing, with global damages expected to reach $11.36 trillion annually by 2026.

And with the dark web economy estimated to generate around $1.5 billion in annual revenue from the sale of stolen data, counterfeit goods and other illegal products, more people are looking to understand more about this hidden part of the internet.

What is the dark web? 

The dark web is a part of the internet that is not accessible by regular browsers or search engines. It is a hidden network which requires specialist software to access, like Tor, which allows users to remain anonymous. 

The dark web is widely associated with illegal activity, where drugs, stolen data, hacking tools, counterfeit documents, and other illicit goods are bought and sold. 

However, the dark web is also a valuable resource for journalists, whistleblowers, researchers and cybersecurity professionals. 

In countries with strict censorship laws, it is one of the few available places for open communication and access to information. Cybersecurity professionals also use it to monitor cyber threats, gather intelligence, and understand the tools and methods used by cybercriminals. 

How we measured curiosity about the dark web

Using data from Ahrefs Keyword Explorer, we calculated the total monthly search volume for the following terms to determine which country is most interested in the dark web: 

  • Dark web

  • What is dark web

  • How to access dark web

  • Dark web links

  • Dark web meaning

  • Tor browser 

The data reflects the average monthly search volume over the past 12 months.

Countries most intrigued by the dark web

Below are the countries with the highest number of monthly dark web-related searches, ranging from broad keywords that reflect general curiosity to more specific terms indicating more of an active interest when it comes to accessing the dark web. 

  1. India - Monthly searches 370,600

India tops the list with a huge 370,600 average monthly searches, making it the most intrigued country when it comes to the dark web. The most searched term in India is simply ‘dark web’ (278,000 monthly searches), followed by strong interest in ‘Tor browser’ (69,000), which indicates an intent to access hidden sites.

  1. United States - Monthly searches 309,900

The United States comes in second with 309,900 total searches, but shows more disparity across search terms. ‘Tor browser’ received an average of 120,000 monthly searches, suggesting an interest in accessing the dark web, whereas ‘dark web’ received an average of 175,000 searches, highlighting more of a curiosity and understanding of it. 

  1. Brazil - Monthly searches 159,000

Brazil has a total of 159,000 searches a month, with the term ‘dark web’ accounting for 141,000 of those. This indicates a strong interest in the dark web, but with fewer users exploring deeper or more specific questions. Only 12,000 searches were made for ‘Tor browser’, which suggests a relatively small number of users are taking steps to access the dark web. Similarly, searches for “how to access dark web” and “dark web links” are minimal. 

  1. United Kingdom - Monthly searches 71,300

In Europe, internet users in the UK are seeking out the dark web the most, with 71,300 monthly searches. The UK has a fairly balanced split, with interest both in general terms like ‘dark web’ (37,000 searches)  and the term ‘Tor browser’ (31,000 searches), which suggests users are both interested in the dark web and are potentially intending to access it too.

  1. Germany - Monthly searches 65,490

Germany ranks in 5th place when it comes to the countries most intrigued by the dark web. While only 15,000 people on average search for ‘dark web’ each month, a huge 49,000 search for ‘Tor browser.’ Therefore, it would appear Germany’s searches relate more to engaging with the dark web intentionally.

Find out which other countries are most curious about the dark web below. 

A data chart showing the countries most intrigued by the dark web

The data shows the dark web has captured the attention of users worldwide. In some countries, users are simply seeking to understand what the dark web is, whereas in others, there’s more of an intent to access it, as shown by high searches for terms like ‘Tor browser’. It’s clear that as threats and technologies evolve, so will global engagement with the dark web - whether that be to explore, monitor or protect against it. 

Methodology

We used Ahrefs Keyword Explorer to establish the average monthly search volume in each country. Data was pulled in July 2025, and search volumes are a monthly average from the previous 12 months. All search terms are searched in English. China was removed from the data set due to lack of results.


Daphne Monro is Head of Website & Content at hosting.com, where she leads the charge on making every word, page, and experience count. With deep expertise in technical SEO, content strategy, and digital experience, Daphne turns complex ideas into sharp, user-focused content that performs. From web copy and CRO strategy to brand voice and site migrations, she ensures hosting.com shows up smart, clear, and confident — everywhere we appear.

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