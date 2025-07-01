Refer a friend here.

This rising interest is happening alongside a sharp increase in online threats. Cybercrime costs are skyrocketing, with global damages expected to reach $11.36 trillion annually by 2026.

And with the dark web economy estimated to generate around $1.5 billion in annual revenue from the sale of stolen data, counterfeit goods and other illegal products, more people are looking to understand more about this hidden part of the internet.

What is the dark web?

The dark web is a part of the internet that is not accessible by regular browsers or search engines. It is a hidden network which requires specialist software to access, like Tor, which allows users to remain anonymous.

The dark web is widely associated with illegal activity, where drugs, stolen data, hacking tools, counterfeit documents, and other illicit goods are bought and sold.

However, the dark web is also a valuable resource for journalists, whistleblowers, researchers and cybersecurity professionals.

In countries with strict censorship laws, it is one of the few available places for open communication and access to information. Cybersecurity professionals also use it to monitor cyber threats, gather intelligence, and understand the tools and methods used by cybercriminals.

How we measured curiosity about the dark web

Using data from Ahrefs Keyword Explorer, we calculated the total monthly search volume for the following terms to determine which country is most interested in the dark web:

Dark web

What is dark web

How to access dark web

Dark web links

Dark web meaning

Tor browser

The data reflects the average monthly search volume over the past 12 months.

Countries most intrigued by the dark web

Below are the countries with the highest number of monthly dark web-related searches, ranging from broad keywords that reflect general curiosity to more specific terms indicating more of an active interest when it comes to accessing the dark web.

India - Monthly searches 370,600

India tops the list with a huge 370,600 average monthly searches, making it the most intrigued country when it comes to the dark web. The most searched term in India is simply ‘dark web’ (278,000 monthly searches), followed by strong interest in ‘Tor browser’ (69,000), which indicates an intent to access hidden sites.

United States - Monthly searches 309,900

The United States comes in second with 309,900 total searches, but shows more disparity across search terms. ‘Tor browser’ received an average of 120,000 monthly searches, suggesting an interest in accessing the dark web, whereas ‘dark web’ received an average of 175,000 searches, highlighting more of a curiosity and understanding of it.

Brazil - Monthly searches 159,000

Brazil has a total of 159,000 searches a month, with the term ‘dark web’ accounting for 141,000 of those. This indicates a strong interest in the dark web, but with fewer users exploring deeper or more specific questions. Only 12,000 searches were made for ‘Tor browser’, which suggests a relatively small number of users are taking steps to access the dark web. Similarly, searches for “how to access dark web” and “dark web links” are minimal.

United Kingdom - Monthly searches 71,300

In Europe, internet users in the UK are seeking out the dark web the most, with 71,300 monthly searches. The UK has a fairly balanced split, with interest both in general terms like ‘dark web’ (37,000 searches) and the term ‘Tor browser’ (31,000 searches), which suggests users are both interested in the dark web and are potentially intending to access it too.

Germany - Monthly searches 65,490

Germany ranks in 5th place when it comes to the countries most intrigued by the dark web. While only 15,000 people on average search for ‘dark web’ each month, a huge 49,000 search for ‘Tor browser.’ Therefore, it would appear Germany’s searches relate more to engaging with the dark web intentionally.

Find out which other countries are most curious about the dark web below.