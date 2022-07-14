Switching to cPanel's Jupiter Theme

cPanel is a full-featured, web-based control panel that enables you to easily manage your hosting account. With cPanel, you can manage all aspects of your site, including e-mail accounts, files, backups, web site statistics, and much more. It is also one of the most widely used control panels, offered by many hosting companies as a part of their packages.

Themes provide the look-and-feel of the cPanel interface. The latest cPanel theme release is named Jupiter, and it replaces the Paper Lantern theme (which in turn replaced the x3 theme before it). If you have been using Paper Lantern for awhile, you may be considering a switch to Jupiter. Here’s what you need to know about cPanel’s latest theme.

Differences between cPanel Paper Lantern and Jupiter themes

Jupiter provides a completely new look-and-feel to the cPanel interface. But it also offers two new pages: Tools and Solutions.

If you have used cPanel before, the Tools page will be largely familiar to you. It is the default page, and groups features into familiar categories, such as Email, Domains, and Databases. You’ll also see relevant information about your account at a glance in the right sidebar, including:

General information: Here you'll find information such as your account's IP address, home directory, username, and more.

Server information: Here you'll find information specific to the server, such as software version numbers and path information.

Statistics: Here you'll find various statistics relating to your account's resource usage, such as disk, database, and domain usage.

The Solutions page, on the other hand, is totally new. It is intended for novice users of cPanel. It features tutorials on common tasks, such as how to set up an email account and build a website. There are also FAQs and links to documentation resources to help you easily find answers to your questions.

Switching from Paper Lantern to Jupiter theme in cPanel

You don't have to wait to see what the new Jupiter theme looks like. You can easily switch your account to the Jupiter theme now to get a feel for the new interface. To do this, follow these steps:

Log in to your cPanel account. In the right sidebar, under GENERAL INFORMATION, locate the Theme list box. Select Jupiter. cPanel switches to the Jupiter theme automatically. If you want to switch back to the Paper Lantern theme, just select paper_lantern in the Theme list box.

Conclusion

cPanel has made it easy to switch to the Jupiter theme. With dedicated development and the promise of more features, the benefits of making the switch to Jupiter outweigh the costs of staying with the older Paper Lantern theme.

At Hosting.com, we strive to provide our customers with the latest industry standards and updates. Our hosting accounts include the new Jupiter theme so you can enjoy the best that cPanel has to offer. Our dedicated Support team is standing by 24/7/365 to answer any questions you may have.