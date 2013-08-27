Official Speed Test: Hosting.com vs HostGator Results
Written on by Marketing Team
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Where You're AtOptimizing Your Site Speed

Official Speed Test: Hosting.com vs HostGator Results

For our most recent batch of competitor testing, we put HostGator through a round of testing against our SSD servers, and the results were pretty staggering. Again using PrestaShop as our target platform to test with, HostGator had an average initial page load speed of 9.2 seconds, compared to our initial page load of 1.9 seconds.

For followup (cached) requests, HostGator averaged 3.9 seconds, as compared to our .94 seconds.

Visit our speed testing breakdown for full disclosure of our testing methodology. Or better yet, sign up for our Prime+SSD Hosting package today!

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