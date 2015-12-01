So You’re Wondering If You’ve Outgrown Shared Hosting

We often get asked at meetups and conferences questions about when is it appropriate to upgrade from a Shared Hosting plan to a managed Linux VPS or even a Dedicated Server. I usually respond more generically because there are a few factors you should weigh when deciding if it's time to upgrade your hosting account. Below is a breakdown of certain scenarios where you should definitely consider a VPS over your Shared Hosting account.
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Your cron jobs are not finishing due to resource usage and PHP timeouts.
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Resource limits are being reached on a consistent basis.
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Your sites require non default configurations.
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There are bursts of traffic to your sites with many concurrent users.
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You have an online store with several hundred products.
These are general guidelines for when you may need to upgrade. Of course there are several more reasons that would warrant a need to upgrade.
Even if you have a new or smaller site, it's always a good idea to remain prepared for growth. That's because over time as your websites grow, you'll need a little bit more power to keep them running smoothly.