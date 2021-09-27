Milton Parada is our Joomla support and development specialist here at Hosting.com! Since 2010 he has been providing web-based solutions based mainly on Joomla, project management, web performance optimization, and front-end development. He also provides consultancy in web design and development for Startups.

Milton has two favorite forums for Joomla users looking for advice:

Some of his most helpful Knowledge Base articles are:

[How to Change Database Settings in Joomla](https://www.a2hosting.com/kb/installable-applications/optimization-and-configuration/joomla2/change-database-settings-in-joomla)

[How to Change the Control Panel Template in Joomla](//www.a2hosting.com/kb/installable-applications/optimization-and-configuration/joomla2/changing-the-control-panel-template-in-joomla)

[How to Add Keyboard Shortcuts to Manage Joomla Sites](https://www.a2hosting.com/kb/installable-applications/optimization-and-configuration/joomla2/keyboard-shortcuts-in-joomla)

[How to Create Control Panel Icons on the Joomla Administration Dashboard](https://www.a2hosting.com/kb/installable-applications/optimization-and-configuration/joomla2/quick-access-icons-in-joomla-dashboard)

With the new Joomla update, Milton has written some amazing posts on tips on what to expect and how to have a seamless upgrade. Keep your eyes on our blog this week as we share them with you!