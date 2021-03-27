How to redirect domain in your website powered by Joomla.

Domain Redirect is a plugin that loads at Joomla startup and checks if the domain used in the URL matches the one specified in the parameters. If it does not, the plugin gracefully redirects the visitor to the exact same URL, replacing the domain with the preferred one.

The functions offered by this plugin will be useful in maintaining your site, redirecting domains that are no longer in operation or simply redirecting to a specific page within your website.

Configure Domain Redirect Plugin

To install and configure the Domain Redirect Plugin, follow these steps:

Log in to your Joomla site as the administrator. On the top menu bar, click on Extensions -> Manage -> Install Select the “Install from Web” tab; search and install the “Domain redirect”: After installing, you must activate the plugin. Click Extensions -> Plugins. Search it and edit: In the settings, you can add the target domain to which it will be redirected, you can also establish the link to a landing page if you want. Change the status to Enabled and click Save: And that 's it! An easy to configure plugin that will help you with processes such as maintenance on your website to redirect or in different cases.

More information

For more information about the Domain Redirect Plugin, please visit https://extensions.joomla.org/extension/domain-redirect/