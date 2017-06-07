Recap of WordCamp Asheville 2017

I have been fortunate to attend several WordCamps in the past couple months. Each camp I have had the opportunity to attend further reaffirms one thing for me: the WordPress community is one of the most unique communities I have ever had the privilege to be apart of. The atmosphere at the Camps is very laid back and inviting. WordCamp Asheville on the other hand, well, it was in a league of it’s own.

A Warm Welcome

The Hosting.com crew kicked off the camp at the sponsor party Friday night at the Wedge in Asheville. We had the opportunity to meet some amazing Sponsors along with all the people that worked really hard to organize the Camp. To say that everyone was warm and inviting to the yankees from Michigan is an understatement.

Day One

On Saturday everyone had their game faces and their thinking caps on. We met people from as far as Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and San Antonio. Inviting, warm, and open are all adjectives I would use to describe the attendees of the WCAVL. The Hosting.com team took turns staffing the booth and attending sessions. Our team is very passionate about WordPress, and the community behind it.

From left to right: Wayne, Jack, Nicole, Michael, Tony, Jeff, James, Jay

Once day one of the camp wrapped up, the Hosting.com crew attended the after party, which was once again at the Wedge in Asheville. I have three words for you: “Thai Food Truck”! From the spicy boudin to the chicken pang, not only did we fill our minds with knowledge that evening, but we got to fill our bellies with delicious food!

Day Two

The next morning, we kicked off the second day of the camp bright and early. There were several sessions the team was interested in. Specifically, we love any talk about optimization, security, and usability. The best part of the camp is when you get to network with like minded professionals like Tiffany and David Kuchta. We must have spent over an hour talking shop with the power couple from Pittsburgh.

At each WordCamp we sponsor, we raffle off a Raspberry Pi preloaded with PressPi, which is great for local development, testing, and even hosting live sites. On Sunday afternoon, we were thrilled to announce the winner for the Asheville raffle, Sarah Gustafson. Congrats, Sarah!

Stop by our booth at the next WordCamp for your chance to win; next up for us is WordCamp Kent on June 24th & 25th. Hope to see you there!

That's a Wrap!

As with all good things, they must come to an end. The Hosting.com team came to Asheville to promote our amazing hosting solutions, we left Asheville with new friends. We look forward to WCAVL 2018!