Introducing Our Amsterdam & Singapore Data Centers!

It's obvious one of our primary goals is to offer you the fastest hosting service possible. Our team of engineers work hard everyday to optimize our servers so you get this fast service. With the launch of not just one new data center, but two, we're bringing those servers closer to your website visitors. After all, how close your data is to your visitors can have an impact on your site's load times. That's why we're excited to announce the launch of our service in both our European data center in Amsterdam and our Asian data center in Singapore.

Our Web Hosting, Reseller Hosting and VPS services are now available in both of these data centers. Best of all, our high powered Turbo service is available for each of these services in all our data center options as well. Interested in hosting your site in our Amsterdam or Singapore data center? Contact our sales staff for more information. Migration fees may apply.

Interested in ordering a new hosting package in one of our new data centers? Just select the service you'd like to use and choose the data center of your choice from our order form!