4 Tips for Improving Your Email Marketing Campaigns

Running an email marketing campaign can be a challenge. Creating strong titles, adding automated personalized content, and other facets of marketing optimization can seem intimidating when you're new to this kind of marketing.

Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to easily improve your campaigns. In fact, having the right strategy in place can make your email list an important part of customer outreach and brand building.

In this article, we'll touch on why email campaigns matter. Then we'll look at four ways you can transform your email marketing for the better. Let's get started!

Why an Email Marketing Campaign Can Be Beneficial

If you're seeking to increase profits and take advantage of one of the most popular forms of promotion, it’s time to look into email marketing. In the past, we've written in-depth about what email marketing campaigns are and how they work. However, to summarize, it's a type of marketing campaign conducted by sending periodic email messages to a list of subscribers.

Some of the benefits of having an email marketing campaign include:

It's a form of direct marketing with a high return on investment.

The content is very shareable, so your email list can grow organically.

You can personalize your messages and engage your subscribers without spending huge amounts of money.

As you can see, it can be well worth your time to invest in an email marketing campaign. Now, let’s dive in and take a look at what you can do to ensure that your strategy is a success.

4 Tips to Improve Your Email Marketing Campaigns

There's no one template that works for every email campaign. However, there are several steps you can take to make your content as effective as possible, and promote conversions. Here are four of the best techniques you can try.

1. Optimize Your Email Titles and Lengths

The first thing a subscriber sees when they receive one of your emails is the title, also known as the subject line. If you don’t use this to hook them right away, the odds of them opening your email can be slim. So it’s important to craft an engaging title for each message:

This is where email subject line optimization comes into play. You'll want to analyze how your subject lines are received, then create new and better titles based on your findings. This is an ongoing process, as your audience will likely change over time.

A quality subject line is concise, personalized, and delivers a single strong Call to Action (CTA). An un-optimized title might look like this:

“Don't miss out on these excellent sales! Click here now to take a look at our offers!”

“Learn more about how you can get your hands on a personalized workshop with our sponsors!”

These headlines are wordy, lack personalization, or have multiple CTAs. Instead, try to keep titles to about five words to increase your open rates, and suggest a single action for readers to take. This might look like:

“Take advantage of 70% off!”

“Enjoy a custom workshop today!”

Of course, a strong subject line is just the beginning. Once readers have opened the email, it's important to keep them engaged if you want to encourage a successful campaign.

2. Add Media to Your Emails

It can seem difficult to stand out when it comes to email marketing. After all, by 2022, it’s predicted that 333 billion marketing emails will be sent out daily. Using plenty of media is one way to give yourself a leg up on the competition:

After all, a picture really is worth a thousand words. When you embed high-resolution images in your emails, you're more likely to grab readers' attention, which can positively impact your Click-Through Rate (CTR) and conversions.

Embedding the media is especially important, since using attachments increases the risk that your emails will be classed as spam. You should also consider each image's size. Although a larger image can appear more professional, it can also impact the User Experience (UX) and increase loading times.

There are plenty of options for adding images to your emails. You can link to them directly from an external server, or you can encode them into your emails' HTML. However, we'd recommend linking directly if possible, as this keeps loading times fast and enables you to update images even after they've been sent.

3. Personalize Your Email Marketing

We touched on personalization earlier, but let's look at this tactic in more detail. The importance of personalizing your content cannot be understated when it comes to maintaining a loyal subscriber base. Even using a person’s name can instill a stronger connection between your company and your subscribers.

Of course, using each subscriber's name is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to offering unique content. To start, you could look at why each subscriber chose to receive your content. If you know what part of the buyer's journey they're in and what actions they've previously taken, you can tailor your emails to their needs. Many email marketing platforms will enable you to do this easily.

It’s also a good idea to consider time zones and individualized timing. After all, an email sent at midnight may get lost when compared to one sent at a more optimal time. Equally, some may be more responsive to emails sent at 6pm, while others may check their inboxes at noon. It can be smart to experiment with multiple sending times, and see what works best for your list.

4. Scrub Your Email List Regularly

Finally, let’s talk about scrubbing your email list. This involves removing non-active members. On average, around 22 to 33% of your email list will stop engaging after a year, or will have never once clicked on a CTA.

By ignoring these members, you run the risk of being reported as spam or wasting your time on uninterested subscribers. On the other hand, cleaning out your list enables you to focus solely on those you know will be an asset to your business.

To see if you need to carry out a scrub, look at your email marketing statistics. You may have to clean your list if there are reduced open and click-through rates, spam complaints, or an uptick in unsubscribes.

However, before you simply wipe out inactive users, you can try to reach out to them one more time. If you can determine why they failed to engage, you may be able to get them interested again. They might want more personalized content, or their interests may have shifted.

Once you have determined whether or not you can save the subscribers, you can purge inactive users from the list. This way, if you pay for an email marketing service, you aren’t wasting money on emails that go nowhere.

Conclusion

Improving an email marketing campaign may take effort, but the rewards are clear. With the right set of strategies, you can revitalize how you engage with customers and promote more engagement and conversions.

Let’s take one more look at the steps you can follow to improve your email marketing campaigns:

Optimize your email titles. Add media to your campaign. Personalize your emails. Regularly scrub your email list.

Image credit: Pixabay.