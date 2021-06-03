Killing it on WordPress but getting bored with your standard images? If that's you, you've come to the right place! In this article, we'll teach you step-by-step how to create an image collage on your WordPress website. We'll be using the Easy Image Collage plug-in on WordPress. Using this tool you can easily add responsive image collages to your posts, pages, or any custom post type, unlocking a whole new feel for your WordPress site!

Main Features

Here are some of the amazing features included with this plugin:

It's compatible with both the Classic Editor and new Gutenberg editor

There are multiple responsive layouts for your collages

You can optionally switch to regular images on mobile

It's easy to change the size of your layouts

It has an intuitive drag and drop interface

You can add multiple collages to any post type

Getting Started

First, log into your WordPress site with the Administrator Account. Go to the sidebar menu, and select: "Plugins -> Add New".

In the Add New Plugin section, search for the "Easy Image Collage" plugin and click on the "Install Now" button to add the plugin to your site and activate the plugin:

After the installation and activation, click Settings -> Easy Image Collage:

From this section you can modify all the settings of this plugin, such as style, layout, lightbox, captions, social media, and others:

To make this plugin work when creating a post or page, first, add a block and then search for Easy Image Collage:

Then, select the layout you want:

Next, it's necessary to upload the images of the collage. From here you can adjust the size of your borders, grid, and others areas:

Finally, to finish creating the content of the post or page, click on Publish. Congrats, you have successfully added a collage to your website!

Related Resources:

How to Install and Configure the EWWW Image Optimizer Plugin

How to Fix Broken Image Links in WordPress

How to Add Your Logo to Your WordPress Login Page

How to Enable Automatic Updates for WordPress Plugins