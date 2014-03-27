How To Install BBPress Forum Plugin for WordPress

We've been so hard at work creating articles and video to help you get the most out of your WordPress Hosting service from Hosting.com that we haven't even had a chance to share those articles with you. Here are our newest WordPress articles.

We've also created a video tutorial to show you how easy it is to add the bbPress forum plugin to your WordPress install.

Please make sure to leave a comment on what WordPress articles or videos you would like to see in the future.