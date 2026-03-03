How to improve your email delivery

You spent time and effort writing your client emails. You hit send, and then, nothing. No reply, no open, nothing. Meanwhile, it's sitting in someone's spam folder next to a suspicious email about inheriting a load of money and a "you've won a cruise" notification.

Email delivery problems are more common than people think, and most of them are completely fixable. Here's what's actually going on and what you can do about it.

Why your emails aren't landing where they should

Before we get into fixes, it helps to understand why email delivery fails. Spam filters and mail servers make decisions based on your sending behaviour, your server reputation, your domain authentication records, and the content of your email itself. Any one of these can cause your emails to get blocked or sent to spam.

The good news is that most of these are within your control.

1. Lock down your email passwords

This one might seem obvious, but weak email passwords are a genuinely common cause of delivery problems, and it's not for the reason most people assume.

When an email account uses a simple password like "password" or "123456", spammers can access it and send bulk spam through your server. Once your server's IP address gets flagged for sending spam, it can land on a blocklist. And once you're on a blocklist, even your legitimate emails stop getting through.

Use strong, unique passwords for every email account on your domain. That means a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols, and nothing that appears in a dictionary. Password managers like Bitwarden or 1Password make this easy to manage across multiple accounts.

2. Set up SPF, DKIM, and DMARC

These three things are the foundation of good email authentication. If they're not in place, you're basically sending emails without any ID. Receiving mail servers don't like that.

SPF (Sender Policy Framework) is a DNS record that tells receiving mail servers which servers are authorised to send email on behalf of your domain. If an email comes from a server that isn't on your SPF list, it's likely to be rejected or marked as spam.

DKIM (DomainKeys Identified Mail) adds a digital signature to your outgoing emails. The receiving server checks that signature against a public key stored in your DNS records. If the signature matches, the email is considered authentic.

DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance) sits on top of SPF and DKIM and tells receiving servers what to do if those checks fail , whether to do nothing, quarantine the email, or reject it outright. It also sends you reports so you can see when someone tries to send email pretending to be you.

All three records are added to your domain's DNS settings. If you're on cPanel hosting, you can usually set these up from the Email Deliverability section.

3. Keep your email list clean

If you send marketing or newsletter emails, list hygiene is one of the biggest factors in your delivery rates.

Every time you send to an address that doesn't exist anymore, you get a hard bounce. A high hard bounce rate tells mail providers that you're either buying lists (bad) or not maintaining your list (also bad). Both damage your sender reputation.

What to do:

Remove hard bounces after every send

Honour unsubscribe requests immediately

Regularly clear out contacts who haven't opened or clicked anything in six months or more

Never buy email lists, those addresses haven't opted in, and sending to them will hurt you

4. Watch your sender reputation

Your sending IP address has a reputation score, tracked by mail providers like Google, Microsoft, and others. That score is based on things like your bounce rates, spam complaint rates, whether you're on blocklists, and how long you've been sending from that IP.

If you're on shared hosting, you're sharing an IP with other customers, which means their sending behaviour can affect yours. That's one reason why dedicated IP addresses are worth considering for high-volume email senders.

You can check your IP reputation using tools like MXToolbox or Google Postmaster Tools.

5. Don't look like spam

Spam filters don't just check where your email came from , they also analyse the content. A few things that commonly trigger filters:

Subject lines that are ALL CAPS or full of exclamation marks!!!!!

Phrases like "free money", "click here now", "you've been selected", or "100% guaranteed"

Emails that are one giant image with no text

Missing an unsubscribe link (also a legal requirement under CAN-SPAM in the US and GDPR in Europe)

Keep your subject lines honest and straightforward. Write emails that look like something a real person sent, because that's exactly what spam filters are trying to figure out.

6. Warm up new IP addresses gradually

If you're sending from a brand new IP address, don't blast out thousands of emails on day one. Mail providers get suspicious of new IPs sending at volume immediately, it looks exactly like what spammers do.

Instead, start small and increase your volume gradually over a few weeks. This process, called IP warming, builds trust with mail providers and establishes your IP as a legitimate sender before you scale up.

Good email delivery comes down to trust. Mail providers want to know that you are who you say you are, that you're not sending to people who don't want your emails, and that your sending behaviour looks like a normal person or business , not a spam operation.

Sort out your authentication records, keep your passwords strong, maintain your list, and pay attention to your content. Do those things consistently and your emails will land where they're supposed to.

If you're on hosting.com, our email hosting is set up to help with the technical side of this, including built-in tools to manage your DNS records and keep your sending infrastructure solid.