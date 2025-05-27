How secure is your website? Let’s check.

Most website attacks aren’t sophisticated. They’re automated. Bots run scripts that scan every site they can reach (yours included). They look for weak spots: login pages, outdated plugins, unprotected forms.

The good news? With the right protection in place, most of these attempts go nowhere.

If you’re hosting with hosting.com, you’re already blocking a lot of what’s out there. But secure hosting is just one part of the picture. Staying protected means keeping your site updated, understanding where the real risks are, and taking action before something goes wrong.

We’ll walk you through exactly what to focus on and how to fix it.

TL;DR: Start here

If the list of security threats below feels overwhelming, don’t worry, you don’t have to try to fix everything at once. Focus on the basics first. These are the five things that make the biggest difference (and they’re completely doable today).

Get SSL in place

Encrypting your site traffic with an SSL certificate protects your users and builds trust. It also prevents browser warnings and helps with search rankings. If your site still runs on HTTP, it’s time to switch.

Use strong, unique passwords

Weak or reused passwords are still one of the biggest reasons sites get compromised. Use long passphrases—ideally 15+ characters—and never reuse them across platforms. A password manager can help.

Most attacks target known vulnerabilities. Updating your software regularly is one of the easiest ways to block them. Don’t skip it.

Lock down your forms and file uploads

Attackers love poorly secured forms. Add input validation, rate limits, and CAPTCHAs. Only allow safe file types, scan uploads for malware, and store them securely.

Set up regular backups

If something goes wrong, backups are your safety net. Make sure they’re automatic, include both files and databases, and are stored somewhere safe.

Covered the basics? Here’s what attackers target next.

1. Login pages

Brute-force bots try thousands of username/password combos until something sticks.

What to do:

Require strong, unique passwords

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

Limit login attempts by IP

Monitor for unusual login behavior

2. Plugins

Outdated plugins are one of the biggest causes of compromised sites—especially on widely-used platforms like WordPress.

What to do:

Delete unused plugins

Keep everything updated

Only install plugins from trusted sources

These are a favorite for bots trying to inject malicious code or send spam.

What to do:

Use CAPTCHA or honeypots to block bots

Validate and sanitise all input

Limit the number of form submissions.

4. Shopping carts

Anywhere you handle customer info or payments is high-value for attackers.

What to do:

Use HTTPS across the entire checkout flow

Monitor for suspicious orders or cart manipulation

Keep payment systems and integrations updated

5. File upload fields

Even a simple image upload can be a doorway for malicious code if left unprotected.

What to do:

Restrict file types (e.g. JPEG, PNG only)

Set max file sizes

Scan all uploads for malware

Store files outside the web root

So what kind of attacks are we talking about?

Here’s a breakdown of the most common threats, how they work, and why they matter:

Attack What it does Why it matters SQL Injection Injects malicious database queries through form fields or URLs Lets attackers steal, change, or delete sensitive data Cross-Site Scripting Embeds harmful scripts into your site Can hijack sessions or steal user credentials Website Defacement Replaces your content with unauthorised messaging Hurts brand credibility and can signal bigger breaches DDoS Overwhelms your site with fake traffic Takes your site offline and interrupts business Malware Injection Hides dangerous code in your files or plugins Infects visitors, risks blacklisting, and compromises data Phishing Fakes your pages to trick users into sharing private info Damages trust and leads to identity or financial theft Credential Stuffing Uses leaked login details from other sites Exploits password reuse to gain unauthorised access Remote Code Execution Runs the attacker’s code directly on your server Full control over your backend—often used to deploy malware or steal data Man-in-the-Middle Intercepts traffic between you and your users Can read, change, or capture unencrypted data in transit

Simple ways to harden your site today

Update your CMS, plugins, and themes regularly. Don’t wait. Updates fix security holes. Skipping them is like leaving your front door wide open.

What to update How often Why it matters Core CMS Monthly Critical security patches Plugins Weekly Frequent exploit targets Themes Monthly Often ignored, still risky

Hosting protection matters, too

Even the best-configured website needs strong hosting to back it up. Here’s what to look for (we offer all of it, by the way):

SSL Certificates

Encrypt traffic. Avoid browser warnings. Look legit.

Feature HTTP HTTPS Data Security ❌ None ✅ Encrypted SEO Impact ❌ Lower ✅ Higher Browser Warnings ✅ Yes ❌ No

Password hygiene (simple yet effective)

Most breaches start with bad passwords.

Use passphrases (not random strings). Example: carrot-lighthouse-basketball-92

Make it at least 15 characters

Use a password manager

Turn on 2FA for critical logins

💡 Check your email on HaveIBeenPwned.com. If it's listed, update your credentials immediately.

Want to go beyond the basics?

Firewalls

A Web Application Firewall (WAF) filters traffic before it hits your site. Block known threats, bad IPs, and injection attempts.

Automated backups

Daily snapshots = peace of mind. If things go sideways, roll back with a click.

Security monitoring

Install tools that:

Flag strange login attempts

Track file changes

Alert you in real-time

Train your team

Most breaches don’t happen because of some ultra-sophisticated hack. They happen because someone clicked the wrong link. Or reused a weak password. Or uploaded something they shouldn’t have.

That’s why your first line of defence isn’t always software—it’s your team.

You don’t need to turn everyone into a security expert. But a few short training sessions can make a massive difference. Focus on the practical stuff that actually prevents problems:

Teach your team to:

Spot phishing attempts

Show them what a suspicious email looks like, how to check sender details, and why they should never click unknown links—especially when they’re pretending to be from your CMS or hosting provider.

Handle file uploads safely

Make sure everyone knows what types of files are allowed, what to reject, and how to store files securely. Accidental uploads are one of the most overlooked risks.

Respond fast to alerts

If your security tools flag something unusual, your team should know what to do—who to notify, what steps to take, and how to avoid making it worse.

This isn’t about writing a 50-page policy. It’s about making smart behaviour second nature. The more your team knows, the safer your site stays.

Want help?

We’ve seen too many good sites go down because no one flagged a weak login page or an expired plugin. Don’t wait for a breach to act. If you’re not sure where to start, talk to us, our team is always here to help. Nat a hosting.com customer yet? No problem - our team will help you migrate to hosting.com and lock things down properly.