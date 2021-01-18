If you've spent any time on our website, it may seem like we have an obsession with offering fast hosting. That's good, because offering performance hosting is in fact our obsession.

While shopping around for a web host, it may seem like fast hosting is a "nice to have" feature. In reality, fast hosting is a "must have feature". That's because fast hosting is a leading contributor to how fast your website loads. Faster websites have better SEO rankings, lower bounce rates and higher conversion rates. That all leads to a better bottom line. View our hosting performance infographic below to learn more.

Your web hosting performance can make or break the success of your website. Choose Hosting.com where it's "Our Speed, Your Success."