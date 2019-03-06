High Powered Managed WordPress Hosting: 67% Cheaper Than Competition

Hosting.com is excited to announce the launch of our Managed WordPress Hosting product line! Learn more below about how these optimized WordPress solutions are designed to both make your life easier and assist in helping you take your site to the next level.

What Is Managed WordPress Hosting?

Our Managed WordPress Hosting offers you a turnkey solution meaning you get all of the optimizations and features you'll need to run a scalable, high performing and secure WordPress site right out of the box. Our Managed WordPress platform was built on our Cloud VPS hosting Container Technology designed specifically to host your WordPress sites. The bottom line is that you'll get a completely worry-free solution for your sites.

Managed WordPress Features

It would be impossible to list all of the benefits found in our brand new Managed WordPress Hosting solutions in a single blog post, but here are a few of the features you'll have at your fingertips. These features are all included in these packages, priced at 67% below completing Managed WordPress Hosting solutions.

Staging - Test your updates before publishing them.

20X Faster - Your WordPress sites are hosted on our Turbo Servers for up to 20X faster page loads compared to other WordPress Hosting solutions.

Free Jetpack Personal License - WordPress toolkit featuring unlimited backups, faster speeds and enhanced security (1-domain license).

Daily Backups - Automated and easy to use!

Managed WordPress updates & patching.

CloudFlare Servershield - For faster, more secure performance.

WP-CLI - Run your WordPress sites from command line.

Plesk Control Panel - Intuitive control panel makes it easy for you to run your WordPress site as well as access your files, email, databases and more.

WordPress Toolkit - Updating themes and plugins has never been easier.

And much more....

Your Optimized Managed WordPress Hosting Provider

Each of our Managed WordPress accounts are products largely of the fact that both Hosting.com and WordPress launched in 2003. We’ve been hard at work perfecting our WordPress Hosting platform ever since. In fact, we have offered our exclusive Hosting.com Optimized WordPress setup pre-configured with the best performance and security settings for a number of years now. These Managed WordPress solutions both include this setup and takes this popular configuration to a whole new tier level of service.

Each of our Managed WordPress Hosting accounts include 24/7/365 support from our esteemed Guru Crew team. They are also backed by our 99.9% Uptime Commitment providing ultimate reliability. You can even try our Managed WordPress Hosting service completely risk-free thanks to our Money-Back Guarantee. Get started now!