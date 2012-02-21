How Do I Create & Use QR Codes

Quick Response (QR) codes are two-dimensional bar codes that were originally used to track vehicle parts, but now they are being put to use for online and offline marketing for those with QR Barcode scanners on their cell phones or tablet devices.

How do they work? Just like a regular barcode, a QR code holds information. The information that can be displayed is endless; from URLs to Vcard information, QR codes can also compose email messages, display text for coupons or other information. You can find them on magazine ads, business cards, websites, billboards, commercials, and even in Japan (where they have them on grave markers!). When you see one, make sure to scan it into a QR code scanning application to reveal some neat information!

Want to view this neat information? Use a camera phone or a tablet device with a camera. Simply download a QR code reading application, such as QR code Reader for iPhone, or QR Droid for Android phones and tablets (both are free apps). Use the camera on your phone and scan away!

Want to use QR codes? You can generate your own by going to one of many QR generating sites and entering in the info you would like stored. Here is just one example - http://zxing.appspot.com/generator/.