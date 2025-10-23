Getting help when you need it: support after migration

Here at hosting.com we understand that migrating to a new hosting provider can come with questions, concerns, and some unexpected speed bumps along the way. Whether it is finding a login link in your new dashboard, checking your products and services, or confirming that your billing information is correct and up to date, it can be confusing at first. But, we're here to help.

Our support team is here to guide you through this transition 24/7. They are available at any time of the day to answer any questions or concerns you may have. In this post we will show you how to get in touch with us via live chat or tickets - you can also always give us a call at +1 (734) 222-4678. Below, we'll cover some of the most common questions and how to solve them quickly!

How do I reach customer support quickly?

The quickest way to reach our support team is via live chat. The chat will allow you to get in touch with a member of the team in a matter of moments, who can then help you with your question.



You can reach our chat support team from any page on hosting.com. No matter where you are on the website and you will always be able to ask a member of the team anything you want to know more about - from products to pricing and technical capabilities. Simply click the button in the bottom right corner of your screen.