Big savings on Black Friday deals → See limited time deals

Table of Contents

Getting help when you need it: support after migration
Written on by Konstantin Kolarov
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
HostingHow It's WorkingGrowing Your Online Presence

Getting help when you need it: support after migration

Here at hosting.com we understand that migrating to a new hosting provider can come with questions, concerns, and some unexpected speed bumps along the way. Whether it is finding a login link in your new dashboard, checking your products and services, or confirming that your billing information is correct and up to date, it can be confusing at first. But, we're here to help.

Our support team is here to guide you through this transition 24/7. They are available at any time of the day to answer any questions or concerns you may have. In this post we will show you how to get in touch with us via live chat or tickets - you can also always give us a call at +1 (734) 222-4678. Below, we'll cover some of the most common questions and how to solve them quickly!

How do I reach customer support quickly?

The quickest way to reach our support team is via live chat. The chat will allow you to get in touch with a member of the team in a matter of moments, who can then help you with your question.


You can reach our chat support team from any page on hosting.com. No matter where you are on the website and you will always be able to ask a member of the team anything you want to know more about - from products to pricing and technical capabilities. Simply click the button in the bottom right corner of your screen.

When you click it, it will open a small window where you can start a conversation with us. Alternatively, there are also links to some of our most popular knowledge base articles where you can walk yourself through a step by step guide. These articles cover all sorts of topics and are an excellent way to get your problem solved quickly.

Other ways to reach support

Another way to get your support issues solved is via a ticket. Sometimes, a quick chat is not enough to resolve an issue, but we're not going to stop working on it. In these cases that require an in-depth look, troubleshooting, or follow-ups, tickets are typically the way to go.

That way, our support team will have full access to then entire history and details, without needing to ask for them every time. And,, you can keep track of the progress too.

Whether your website is experiencing errors, you need help with an email setup, or you have specific questions regarding billing, a ticket will get you the answers you are looking for. Opening one is easy. Here's how to do it.

  1. Log in to your Hosting Panel: Head to hosting.com and log in to your account. Remember to use your details for our website and not cPanel.

  2. Head to the tickets section: Once in your panel, click on Manage support tickets in the Home page.

  1. Open a ticket: Then, click on Open support ticket. A field will appear at the bottom of your screen where you can enter a subject and a message, and also select the department it will go to.

  2. Add a file (optional): You can also add a file to your ticket in case you would like to show us something specific. The file formats available are .JPG, .PNG, .PDF, and .DOCX.

When you are all set, click on Submit ticket and that will send it to the department you selected. Our team will review your request and reply as soon as they have news.

If you would like to keep track of your support tickets, you can easily do so from the Manage support tickets section. There you can see both your currently open tickets and those that have already been closed. You can open any ticket and see any new or previous replies from us.

Finding your support PIN

In some cases (especially when it comes to account-specific help) our team may ask you to provide your Support PIN. This is a six-digit number that we can use to verify your identity and keeps you safe. The code proves that we are talking to the account holder and keeps your sensitive data secure.

Since the number is located in your account, you can only access it with your password. Please note that only the account holder should know the password - do not share this around.

You can locate the Support PIN very easily. Simply log in to your account on hosting.com and look at the top of your screen. You will see the Support PIN button next to our logo.

Clicking it will open a small window where you can show the pin, copy it, or generate a new one. Keep in mind that this PIN is temporary and will refresh every few minutes. This is just another step we put in place to keep you and your data secure.

Even though the code changes, you should still keep it a secret and only share it with the hosting.com support team.

How to help us help you

Whether you're opening a ticket, starting a live chat, or just checking in about something you're unsure of, we have a few simple tips that can make the support process much smoother. These best practices will make it easier for us to help you, allowing us to resolve your issue faster and more precisely.

  • Be as specific as possible: We love it when our customers give us as many details as  possible about their issue. Instead of telling us your site is not working, providing us with the specific error you are seeing, when it started and what you tried to resolve it will help us pinpoint the issue much more quickly.

  • Screenshots go a long way: A good screenshot can tell us a lot about the issue you are experiencing. If it is something you can take a picture of, go ahead and send it. It can save a lot of time and questions.

  • Include relevant domain or service info: Please mention the domain or product you are asking about. Especially if you have multiple services with us. That way we can get right to the issue instead of asking for clarification.

  • Keep replies in the same ticket: If you are following up, reply to the existing ticket instead of opening a new one. That way the entire conversation remains in the same ticket, avoiding confusion.

We know that adjusting to a new hosting setup can take time, and questions are totally normal. Our support team is always ready to help. No matter if you're looking for guidance, troubleshooting, or anything in between. With live chat, tickets, and helpful tools built right into your Hosting Panel, you’re never on your own.

Konstantin is a content writer for hosting.com with a strong foundation in web hosting and tech support. After several years of dedicated customer assistance, helping websites stay online and secure, he now brings clarity and creativity to the complex world of digital infrastructure. His writing combines real-world technical knowledge with a knack for making complex topics accessible.

View more posts by Konstantin Kolarov