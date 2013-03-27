Get More From Your Code with Zend Server

As our list of supported platforms continues to grow, we'd like to take a moment and look at one of the platforms we support that can make a big difference for PHP developers - Zend Server.

Zend Technologies has been around since the late 90's, developing server technology that increases scalability, security, reliability and optimization. They've developed several products targeted towards the PHP developer community, namely the well-known Zend Guard and Zend Optimizer packages, which help developers secure and optimize their code.

Their most advanced and robust offering is the Zend Server platform, which comes in many flavors. The free Community Edition version is great for developers who want to become familiar with the platform and develop projects that utilize its functionality. The Community Edition includes powerful debugging tools, bytecode and data object caching, application metrics, and monitoring. Upgrading to any of their paid versions adds features such as application rollback, multi-server support, and fault tolerance.

The developers behind the Zend products are not only hosting partners to Hosting.com, they are also customers! We're proud to host misfitgeek.com, the personal blog of Joe Stagner, Zend Developer, for several years.

Joe recently wrote and published a very detailed article in their Dev Zone explaining how to set up Zend Server on an unmanaged Linux VPS solution. If you want to learn more about how Zend Server can help you get the most out of your PHP applications, check out the Zend Server page at http://www.zend.com/en/products/server/.