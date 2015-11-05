Drupal 8 - What You Need To Know

With the upcoming release of Drupal 8 on November 19th, Drupal users have something extra to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. After all, it's been almost 5 years since the release of Drupal 7.0. While Drupal 7 included many improvements and new futures compared to its previous versions, the same can be said about Drupal 8. What are some of these improvements?

Improved Authoring

The main improvement that Drupal is touting in version 8 is the authoring system. You may have heard of or even used the Drupal 7 distribution called Spark. The goal of Spark was ultimately to allow field testing of its authoring system features in live environments. Many of Drupal 8's authoring improvements stem from Spark because its features were rolled into core. These improvements include:

A responsive toolbar that works well on your mobile device

Image uploads directly from the editor

An improved WYSIWYG solution

Improved dual column content editor screen

Easier editing of blocks and nodes

Mobile Friendly

All of the built-in Drupal 8 themes are responsive, providing an excellent viewing experience for all of your site visitors. With HTML5 being very important for making your site fully functional on mobile devices, HTML5 is now included in Drupal v8.

Improved Views

The popular View addon module was used by many users to generate lists, posts, tables etc. Due to its popularity and functionality, the View addon has been included into the Drupal core.

Enhanced Templates

Drupal 8 features the Twig template engine for PHP. Using Twig means templates are written with an intuitive syntax as well as offering improved security.

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