Choosing A "Complete" SSD Hosting Solution

As one of the first hosts to offer SSD Hosting, it was inevitable that other hosts who lag behind would start to catch onto the benefits of solid state drives. It happens when you innovate. After all, at Hosting.com we understand the importance of a site with fast page load speeds.

We just wanted to make sure that if you're in the market for SSD Hosting, you read the fine print of the hosts you are considering. We've seen a number of instances of hosts who claim to offer SSD Hosting, but in fact only host your database or OS on an SSD. I'm sure this is nice and you'll experience a speed boost, but why settle?

If you're going to choose an SSD Hosting solution, and we wholeheartedly recommend that you do, make sure to choose a host who offers complete SSD hosting. Choose a host who uses SSDs for everything (including your files) so you get the fastest hosting speed boost possible.

Don't choose a host who has cut corners just so they can say they offer SSD Hosting. Host your site on our SwiftServer SSD platform for blazing fast hosting and 300% faster page load speeds than the competition.