4 Helpful Advantages of MongoDB

One of the biggest choices you can make is to decide between MySQL or NoSQL for your website's database. The wrong decision can lead to poor performance, and an overall system that fails to meet your needs.

That's where MongoDB can come into play. It's a nonrelational Database Management System (DBMS) that offers an effective solution to support big data, content management and data systems, and websites that expect their databases to grow over time.

In this article, we'll first take a look at what MongoDB is. Next, we'll examine four of the helpful benefits that come with choosing it as your DBMS. Let's get started!

An Introduction to MongoDB & MongoDB Benefits

If you're looking for an adaptable, Cloud VPS hosting database that's made for modern websites, MongoDB may be the right choice for you. Indeed, many developers are switching over to nonrelational databases:

However, let's not get ahead of ourselves. MongoDB is an open-source, NoSQL, nonrelational DBMS. All this means that it's a non-tabular database tasked with storing and managing substantial amounts of data. It uses BSON – which is similar to JSON – to store data in Documents.

Compared to relational MySQL, NoSQL can be particularly beneficial for data-intensive mobile apps. This is because it doesn't rely on tables and rows like relational databases do. Instead, it's object-focused, in the form of Collections and Documents.

Due to this, MongoDB can be highly valuable. For instance, if you need to handle big data, it's a solid option since it offers extensive scalability and versatility.

4 Helpful Benefits of MongoDB

Why use MongoDB? You may not yet be sold on the benefits of MongoDB. Let's dive in and look closer at just why it could be the DBMS solution you need.

MongoDB Advantage #1. Easy Installation

With Hosting.com, you can use one-click installation for MongoDB through Webuzo. This is a free software installer that is compatible with many Operating System (OS) templates. After all, very little is worse than a complicated installation process standing between you and your new software.

Once you have purchased your package, simply wait for the email notification that Webuzo is ready. Then, you can log in and complete your MongoDB install with just one click. You'll have some of the best and most secure features ready at your fingertips.

If you're not an Hosting.com customer, you'll need to use the installation wizard that comes bundled with MongoDB. It's available for macOS, Linux, Windows, and Docker.

However, it's important to note that if you use Linux, you'll be required to choose between Red Hat, CentOS, Ubuntu, Debian, SUSE, or Amazon Linux. Nevertheless, no matter which you pick, activating MongoDB should not be a burdensome process.

MongoDB Advantage #2. You'll Have a Schema-Less Database

One of the benefits that comes with choosing MongoDB is that it has a schema-less database. Schema is the structure of tables and columns used within many databases.

When utilizing something like SQL, you have to define a schema before you can even set up your database. Fortunately, MongoDB does away with this, allowing for enhanced versatility to store a range of file types and access them quickly.

As we briefly mentioned, unlike databases that rely on SQL, MongoDB is an object-focused DBMS. In short, it uses Documents organized into Collections instead of tables.

Due to this system, MongoDB delivers a clear gain in speed to its users. Thanks to the schema-less database, all that you have to do is index a datapoint to retrieve it. This alone can take much of the strain off of your hardware since it requires less processing power.

MongoDB Advantage #3. It Offers High Performance

The performance of your database can affect your site or app speed. This may either improve User Experience (UX) or cause your users headaches while they wait for content to load.

As we went over previously, MongoDB's schema-less database can help you to speed up your queries. However, there are other advantages it can provide in terms of performance capabilities.

In particular, it doesn't allow for table joins, as SQL does. With SQL, you can do Inner, Left (Outer), Right (Outer), and Full (Outer) Joins. These processes will bring two tables together partially or completely.

Then again, the ability to join your tables is an important feature for relational databases to combine rows and share information. Still, without the same structure in place, MongoDB has no tables to join.

While this might seem like a drawback, performing joins can be an intensive process that could negatively impact performance. By relying on Documents instead, you'll be saving space and resources.

MongoDB Advantage #4. It's a Cost-Effective DBMS

If you're looking at SQL options, the most basic version for developers is free. However, if you want something more comprehensive and you're acquiring a SQL server through, say, Microsoft, your prices can quickly scale up into the thousands. In fact, the most expensive plan costs a whopping $14,256.

When it comes to cost-effectiveness, MongoDB is often superior. Not only is it a free, open-source DBMS, but it also offers support for multiple languages.

Ten of these languages are official, but there are many more that have been created by the large MongoDB community. As you often see with open-source software, the surrounding community is active, and willing to share with other users.

Moreover, MongoDB has the ability to spread easily across multiple servers, which can give you room to grow. Plus, it has complete index support, and dynamic queries that let you find data using any criteria. If you need to use large amounts of data to keep your website or app running effectively, then it's one of the best solutions available.

MongoDB Advantages Conclusion

Choosing between MySQL or NoSQL for your website or app is an important decision. While your answer might ultimately depend on the scope and long-term growth of your database, MongoDB can be an excellent solution if you go the NoSQL route.

Let's take another look at four of the helpful advantages that come with using MongoDB:

MongoDB offers ease of installation. It uses schema-less databases for maximum efficiency. Your performance should remain high with MongoDB. It's one of the most cost-effective options.

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