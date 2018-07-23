3 Top Websites for Learning the Basics of Web Development

There are a lot of ways to dip your toes into web development without having to save up for college. However, the wealth of online resources poses a problem in itself since it can be hard to find one that works for you.

Choosing the right online platform to start your journey into web development is essential. If you do a little research before you sign up, you'll be able to find the best one for the languages and frameworks you want to learn. More importantly, you'll be better equipped to tackle the kinds of projects that interest you.

In this article, we're going to talk about when it makes sense to spend your time learning about web development. We'll then recommended three options for beginners and help you choose which ones are best suited for you. Class is in session!

The Benefits of Learning About Web Development

The amount of online resources available for people that want to learn web development is staggering. You have an almost endless amount of materials to teach you any aspect of the field you're interested in. However, that doesn't mean that web development is simple. It's a complicated field that require a lot of study and practice to grasp and become proficient in.

Web development is itself a broad term that refers to any work involved in creating websites. It encompasses everything from building simple static sites using HTML to creating complex web applications. However, just learning your way around one or two languages, such as HTML, JavaScript, and PHP, is often enough to get started. With that in mind, let's talk about some of the ways learning web development can help you. It will enable you to:

Use more complex tools than site builders. Site building tools can be useful, but they have limitations. If you want to more control over your sites, learning web development will help you.

Build websites from scratch. Websites can be as simple or as complex as you can imagine. With dedication, you might be able to build sites from the ground up, with or without using a Content Management System (CMS).

Customize existing sites. A little CSS knowledge goes a long way, and it'll enable you to fully customize your site's appearance.

Be better equipped to troubleshoot errors. Troubleshooting websites can be complicated if you don't understand the underlying error. Even a passing understanding of web development basics will leave you better equipped to tackle these issues.

The basics of web development isn't something you can pick up in a day or two. However, if you pay attention to the courses below, you should learn enough to build basic websites faster than you might imagine. From that point onward, you can delve deeper into what these platforms can offer you.

3 Top Websites for Learning the Basics of Web Development

The platforms we chose are excellent options if you're a web development beginner. Each one will walk you through the basics, including HTML and CSS. However, they all have their differences in the way they work, so we're not going to help you choose the best option for you.

Treehouse is an online platform that uses instructional videos, interactive quizzes, and homework to teach you how to code. They offer a broad range of courses, including web development basics and advanced classes. In our experience, they stand out thanks to a very user-friendly interface and an ever-growing library of content.

The downside is that this comes at a cost. Treehouse offers a 7-day trial, but its cheapest plan starts at $25 per month. That said, its methodology is perfect for beginners, and if you can commit to using the platform for at least a few hours per week, it can be a worthwhile investment.

Key Features:

Learn the basics of web development through in-depth video courses and interactive challenges.

Connect with other students working through the same levels.

Gain access to a massive library of basic and advanced courses.

Price: Plans start at $25 per month.

As the name implies, freeCodeCamp is a free platform whose goal is to help you learn how to code. It features extensive HTML and CSS courses, as well as a mapped out front-end development roadmap. If you're not sure what path you need to follow to learn the various components of web development, freeCodeCamp is an excellent option.

One of our favorite aspects of this platform is they push you to work on projects for non-profits. It also focuses heavily on JavaScript, which is one of the most popular languages for web developers, which can increase your chances of finding a job in the field.

Key Features:

Follow a structured roadmap to learn about web development from scratch.

Prepare for web development jobs by creating a portfolio.

Get help preparing for coding interviews.

Price: 100% free.

The Odin Project is a bit different from the two platforms we've covered so far. Whereas those have you mostly working in-browser, The Odin Project favors a more hands-on approach. If you follow its curriculum, you'll get adept at setting up your own development environments. This can prepare you for more serious web development work, as this tool also walks you through an extensive curriculum intended to get you hired as a developer.

They focus mostly on the back-end side of things, which means you'll do a lot more coding and less front-end work, such as visual customizations. If that sounds up your alley, then The Odin Project is an excellent option.

Key Features:

Learn about web development using environments that simulate real workflows.

Work your way through an extensive curriculum with a focus on back-end development.

Connect with other students.

Price: The Odin Project is a free initiative.

Conclusion

Web development is a complex topic. However, with a little patience and the right resources, anyone can learn the basics of HTML, CSS, and more. The more time you invest in this endeavor, the better equipped you'll be to create the websites you want and provide an excellent experience for your users.

If you're ready to dip your toes into web development, here are three top platforms to help you get started:

Treehouse: If you're new to web development and you want to learn with a user-friendly platform, this is the way to go. freeCodeCamp: This platform can teach you the basics of web development and prepare you for real jobs in the field. The Odin Project: With this platform, you'll learn about web development with a focus on back-end development.

Image credit: Pixabay.