Auto-Optimizing Your Favorite Software!

It's been just over a year since we launched Hosting.com Optimized WordPress. The goal of Hosting.com Optimized WordPress was to take the guesswork out of how to get the fastest page loads and most secure settings. It is safe to say Hosting.com Optimized WordPress has been a success with optimized WordPress sites loading up to 6X faster than non-optimized sites. Hosting.com Optimized WordPress is available on all of our Hosting packages and we have since have made it available to all WordPress users regardless of their host (with a few feature limitations).

With the success of Hosting.com Optimized WordPress, we turned our attention to boosting the speeds of your other favorite solutions. Over the past year, our team has been hard at work Hosting.com Optimizing PrestaShop, Magento, Drupal and Joomla. We're also excited to announce Hosting.com Optimized OpenCart is just around the corner!

These newest auto-optimizations are currently available on our Turbo Web Hosting accounts only. With Turbo, you'll also be able to 1-click setup the caching solutions APC, Memcached and Turbo Cache for up to 20X faster page load speeds than those other hosts.

Contact our sales team to upgrade your account to take advantage of these site speed optimizations.

PrestaShop Optimizations

HTML and JavaScript compression.

Caching of theme CSS and JavaScript content.

Page caching.

JavaScript deferral.

Apache optimization.

Smarty cache

Magento Optimizations

Expires headers.

Gzip compression.

CSS and JavaScript merging.

Cron optimization.

Disabling logging.

Drupal Optimizations

CSS and JavaScript merging and compression.

Cache clearing.

Block and core file caching.

Database logging minimization.

Daily updates.

Joomla Optimizations