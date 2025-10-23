To our amazing A2 Hosting community, today we’re announcing something big. It’s a defining moment in our growth, and we’re excited to bring you along.

A2 hosting is now hosting.com.

We understand that change can sometimes raise eyebrows.

You might be thinking, "What’s the reason for the rebrand?"

We want to be upfront: this isn't change for the sake of change. This is a strategic move to better reflect our growth, our global reach, and our unwavering commitment to providing you with the best hosting experience possible. To tell you more, here's a message from our CEO, Seb.

Why the shift to hosting.com? And why now?

The transition to hosting.com signifies a pivotal moment in our journey. It's more than just a name change. It's a reflection of our transformation into a global entity with a clear vision for the future. After 24 years of honing our expertise, we've developed a global infrastructure that matches our ambitions and, more importantly, your goals.

Our overarching goal is to earn the title of the most trusted name in hosting, on a global scale. We're dedicated to achieving this through tangible improvements and reliable service, not just marketing hype and confusing advertising lingo. We believe in substance over spin, and that's what hosting.com embodies.

The advantages of a global brand: what hosting.com brings to you

Embracing the hosting.com brand brings a wealth of advantages, both for us and for you:

Enhanced global recognition: hosting.com carries a certain weight and inherent recognizability, opening doors across diverse markets. This expanded recognition translates to a broader community and a greater reach, fostering new opportunities for collaboration and growth for all of us.



A thriving global community: with hosting.com, we're building a more extensive and interconnected community. This means more opportunities to connect, share knowledge, and support each other's online endeavours.



Technical advancements: we're committed to providing you with cutting-edge technology. Expect a faster, more modern site, an intuitive and feature-rich customer panel, and access to a suite of innovative tools designed to streamline your hosting experience (without any faff or confusion).



Unwavering reliability: while our name is changing, our dedication to providing fantastic support and the reliable products you've come to expect remains the same. You'll still have access to the same robust hosting solutions and the same team of experts ready to assist you 24/7.

Our foundation: humble beginnings and a legacy of innovation

To truly understand where we're going, it's important to appreciate where we came from.

Founded in 2001 in the eponymous Ann Arbor, Michigan, A2 Hosting began as a passion project fuelled by a singular mission: to empower individuals and businesses to thrive online.

From our initial setup in a modest two-room office, we were driven by a team of engineers, not marketers. This "built by engineers" ethos shaped our commitment to customer-first service, super-fast speed, and continuous innovation.

Our journey has been marked by significant milestones:

2007: we launched our virtual private server (VPS) hosting, providing users with greater control and flexibility.

2014: we introduced Turbo Hosting, setting a new standard for website speed and performance.

2020: we embraced nvme storage, further accelerating hosting speeds and responsiveness.

2023: we unveiled our intuitive Turbo Hub panel, simplifying hosting management and enhancing user experience.

From those two rooms in a single city, we've expanded our reach to encompass servers and customers across the world. This growth is a testament to your support and our unwavering dedication to excellence.

Reiterating the "why" behind hosting.com

We want to emphasize that the transition to hosting.com isn't about abandoning our roots. It's about building upon our rich history and leveraging our decades of experience to propel our customers onto the global stage. We're equipping you with a platform that can match your global ambitions.

We're welcoming our valued customers into a new era, providing you with the tools and resources to expand your reach and amplify your online presence. You'll be supported by the same talented team, now empowered with enhanced technology and capabilities.

What this transformation means for you, our valued community

This evolution to hosting.com signifies:

The enduring spirit of A2 Hosting: while our name has changed, the core values that define us remain steadfast. The heart of A2 Hosting, our commitment to reliability, speed, and customer satisfaction, continues to beat strong within hosting.com.

Enhanced resources and capabilities: we're now backed by greater resources, enabling us to invest in infrastructure, technology, and support to better serve your evolving needs.

Unwavering dedication to your success: you can expect the same constant dedication to your success, the same personalized support, and the same commitment to providing you with the tools you need to achieve your online goals.

A heartfelt expression of gratitude

We extend our sincere gratitude for your steadfast support and for being an integral part of our journey. This next chapter in our story is made possible by your trust and loyalty over the years. We're immensely proud of where we've come from, and we're incredibly excited about the future we'll build together with you.

We invite you to join us as we embark on this exciting new adventure.

The best is truly yet to come, and we're thrilled to have you by our side.