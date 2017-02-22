Creating a brand can be as easy or as difficult as you could imagine. The key is in paying attention to the most important details to ensure that your brand lodges itself in customers’ minds and refuses to leave.

There are so many components involved when developing your brand, but the four most important are your logo, slogan, style, and tone. In a customer’s mind, these elements could be all that separates your brand from others. It’s therefore critical to get them right.

In this article, we'll explore what makes branding so important, and how you can improve yours by working on the four elements we mentioned earlier. Let's get started!

Why Your Brand is So Important

Your brand is what distinguishes you from competitors that offer similar products or services. Most decisions you make, including the quality of the content you produce and the colors you use, have an impact on how visitors perceive you.

Over time, all these small elements add up to a ‘brand image’, and it's critical that you keep yours positive for the following reasons:

A positive brand image tells new customers you can be trusted. It enables you to build up loyalty among your client base. A unique brand image makes you easily identifiable.

Now that we've made our point, let's go over a few tips to help you improve your brand's image.

4 Vital Tips to Help You Boost Your Brand

It would take a library to go over all the steps to crafting a successful brand image, so we decided to focus on the four most important ones below.

1. Design a Memorable Logo

Every website is unique, and your logo should reflect just that by portraying what sets you apart from other brands.

When designing a logo, your goal shouldn't be to simply aim for something striking. It needs to be a reflection of your personality, and even tell a visual story.

If you're struggling for inspiration, we recommend that you check out how some other influential logos have evolved over time. Then, dive headfirst into designing your new logo with this collection of 25 expert tips to make yours stand out.

2. Craft a Catchy Slogan

Much like a logo, your slogan should tell your visitors who you are, what you can offer them, and the way you do things. That's a lot of information to pack into a single sentence, which makes it all the more impressive when companies get slogans right.

A great slogan should complement your logo, but above all, it needs to set the tone for your narrative (think Nike's Just do it). To get you started, here are seven tips for coming up with a catchy slogan.

3. Create a Unique Style

A unique style encompasses many components, including the layout of your website and the colors and fonts you choose. Every minor detail comes together to form a unique identity that people associate with your brand.

One great way to make your brand more noticeable is to maintain a consistent style across all platforms. That way, visitors will grow acquainted with it faster.

If you'd like some help getting your style just right, you should check out this ten-step guide to creating a unique brand identity. Furthermore, you also need to consider how your choice of colors, fonts, and theme (if you're using WordPress) can impact your image.

4. Maintain a Consistent Voice

Each brand comes with a unique voice. Nike is all about action, Harley-Davidson speaks to the rebels, and Disney is based on fantasy.

Your voice determines the personality of your brand and should entice the right customers to engage. It should be purposeful and consistent and reflect the nature of your brand. There are a few techniques your business can apply to make sure it stay 'in character' at all times.

Conclusion

Building a brand is hard work – there's no denying that. It might be a while before yours takes off, but as long as you focus on the fundamentals, you'll be well on your way to creating a successful ‘personality’ for your business.

In this post we’ve offered four vital tips to help you boost your brand. Let’s recap them quickly:

Design a memorable logo. Craft a catchy slogan. Create a unique style. Maintain a consistent tone.

Image credit: Pixabay.