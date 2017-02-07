3 Google Analytics Alternatives You Should Consider

Analytics are key to understanding why your visitors behave the way they do, and Google Analytics dominates the field in terms of popularity. There’s no denying it’s an excellent platform, but it also takes a lot of work to master, and it may be overkill for some users.

Fortunately, Google isn’t the sole name in the field of analytics, and it’s far from the only excellent choice. There are several alternatives that provide plenty of functionality, along with gentler learning curves.

In this article, we’ll go over three top alternatives to Google Analytics, what makes them so good, and which users should consider trying them out. Let’s take it from the top!

1. Kissmetrics

Kissmetrics is a premium alternative to Google Analytics that targets medium-to-large businesses. This tool sports a more streamlined layout than Google Analytics, and plenty of functionality. It is by no means the cheapest service around, but it’s polished, feature-rich, and easy to use.

Key Features:

Boasts a streamlined and attractive layout

Tracks the behavior of individuals and groups

Uses funnels to identify the weak spots in your conversion strategy

Supports A/B testing

Tracks marketing costs and revenue generation for each channel

Recommended For:

Kissmetrics is an excellent solution for users that need a polished analytics tool. It comes at a premium, with plans starting at a steep $220 per month, so we wouldn't recommend it if you're just starting out.

If, however, you have a mid-sized website that brings in a decent income and you want to take it to the next level, consider using Kissmetrics.

Unlike Google Analytics, Piwik is a fully open-source platform. It enables users to set up their own analytics solution on the web host of their choice, and can track as many websites as needed. Furthermore, Piwik distinguishes itself from the competition thanks to its advanced customization features. Using this functionality, you can tailor the analytics experience to your unique needs.

Key Features:

Includes a fully customizable analytics dashboard

Enables you to monitor multiple sites simultaneously from a single screen

Analyzes what users are searching for within your site

Supports annotations within the platform, for keeping track of important information

Monitors your site's performance and lets you know if it's loading too slowly

Recommended For:

If you like open-source software, then Piwik may be right up your alley. Downloading the platform won't cost you a dime, but you'll need to pay for hosting to set it up, or opt for their ready-to-go premium plan.

Either way, Piwik is an ideal option for users that want to customize their analytics experience. The platform enables you to choose exactly what information you want to see, which is especially helpful if you only care about a few key metrics.

Mouseflow is by far the most unique tool on this list. It eschews traditional reports (for the most part) and instead enables you to track user behavior using recordings and heatmaps. This unique approach works rather well if you’re looking to identify which areas of your site could use a design overhaul.

Key Features:

Records user interactions on your site

Tracks user behavior using heatmaps

Sorts your recordings according to several criteria

Works on desktops and all types of mobile devices

Recommended For:

Mouseflow is a good fit for users who aren't looking for traditional analytics tools. The platform’s features enable you to get a front-row seat to the way users interact with your website, which can be critical to increasing conversions.

While traditional analytics platforms do get the job done, Mouseflow offers a great alternative if you aren't interested in looking at numbers all day long. If you don't mind paying the price of admission (plans start at $29 per month), then give it a shot.

Conclusion

Google Analytics is definitely one of the best tools in the field, but it’s not the only good option for analyzing user behavior. In fact, there are several alternatives that are more user-friendly and don’t skimp on features.

If you’ve used Google Analytics before and desisted due to its complexity – or you’re just looking for a great tool to dive into analytics – here are our recommendations:

Kissmetrics: A premium analytics tool for medium-to-large businesses. Piwik: An open-source alternative to Google Analytics. Mouseflow: A perfect tool for users looking for an alternative approach.

Looking for additional Analytics options? self-hosted analytics hosting to see all of the Analytics Hosting options for your site available from Hosting.com.

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