The stack behind the scenes.

We exclusively use AMD EPYC processors with fast NVMe SSD storage - coupled with our generous LVE limits, each account receives up to 50x the performance of some competitors.

For example in the small print of many competitors you may find IO limits of just 1Mb/sec. Meaning that unzipping large files could take a very long time. We set a minimum limit of 50Mb/sec. We also give each cPanel account a minimum of 1024 IOPS, letting you take advantage of our low-latency NVMe disks.

We also set a minimum default standard of 1Gb RAM per account, allowing more than enough resources to run complex WordPress or Magento sites. Some competitors will offer only 512Mb RAM - barely enough for a handful of concurrent visitors, let alone a busy sale period. We believe every website should operate at its maximum potential, whilst allowing easy upgrades should a larger or busier site need more capacity quickly.

Fast hardware isn't a premium add-on here, it's just how we build things. Every reseller account sits on the same infrastructure we use for our own customers.

On the security side: Monarx blocks malicious bots and handles malware detection in real time, CloudLinux keeps accounts isolated so one noisy neighbour doesn't drag down the rest, and regular cPanel updates ensure you always have the latest features available for your clients.