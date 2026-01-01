Our direct reseller accounts are perfect for reseller clients with between 10 and 300 cPanel accounts. You can add reseller accounts together and they can work in tandem. All hosting.com servers operate on a unified DNS cluster and with the same configuration, making it easy to scale up.
Explore our reseller plans
- Fully white-label and brandable
- cPanel & WHM included, no restrictions
- LiteSpeed, CloudLinux, Softaculous, Monarx stack
- Free migrations and daily backups
- 24/7/365 expert support
Compare reseller hosting plans
Scalable reseller hosting with unlimited bandwidth, daily backups, and full WHM access. Pick a plan based on how many client accounts you need.
Reseller 15
Reseller 25
Reseller 30
Reseller 50
Reseller 60
Reseller 75
Reseller 100
Reseller 120
Reseller 150
Reseller 200
Reseller 250
Reseller 300
What our customers have to say
This is my second Reseller programThis is my second Reseller program, along with maintaining a few individual sites for friends, and I'm again glad I've gone with hosting.com (formerly A2). I've had a few hiccups on my end but the important thing, your people have been incredibly helpful. Timely and helpful communication. Issues can always pop-up of course, but it's how well people work to resolve them that matters to me.
John Cubbin
Awesome Platform / Amazing Customer SupportI recently switched from Bluehost to hosting.com, and I wish I'd been here from the beginning. The support has been amazing. The platform is ridiculously good and really delivers on speed, security, stability and usability. The term "managed WordPress" gets thrown around a lot, but what hosting.com really sets the bar for what Managed WordPress should be. I'd strongly recommend hosting.com to anyone looking for good WordPress hosting, or to anyone who's current hosting is (literally) keeping them up at night.
Travis Ross
Blown away with the whole experienceI'm blown away by their support - goes above and beyond every single time. I just asked for clarification on something, and next minute Zunaid has offered help that cut my time and brain drain down by a couple hours! Let alone the fun way the team communicate. It's uplifting every time I've needed a hand. And that's just the support! The actual product (hosting) is fantastic!! And the hosting portal is simple and intuitive. I couldn't be happier so far.
TJ Lily
Everything on every plan.
We run every server the same way. That means every reseller account, at every price point, gets the same stack.
cPanel & WHM
You get access to the market‑leading control panel you already know, plus WHM access to manage multiple client accounts above it.
LiteSpeed Web Server
Our plans include a paid (full) LiteSpeed server license. It serves sites faster than Apache and works especially well with WordPress via LSCache for dramatic load‑time improvements.
CloudLinux
Adds security and performance to shared hosting by isolating each cPanel account to its own user, so one account can’t impact others.
Softaculous
Auto‑installer for 400+ of apps. Install WordPress, Joomla, Magento, Laravel and more in a couple of clicks. Great to get started quickly.
Monarx Security
Always‑on, proactive protection: Monarx scans file changes in real time (uploads, plugin changes, edits) so threats are caught as they happen rather than waiting for a customer to notice an infection.
MariaDB
A MySQL‑compatible database engine with performance benefits.
PHP Multi-Version
We support all major PHP versions and let you change PHP version per site, so different client sites can run what you need.
Node.js & Laravel
Run modern web apps alongside PHP sites. You also get Node support for frameworks like Angular/React/Vue within the same control panel environment.
Anycast DNS
Global Anycast DNS for faster responses and higher resilience, because DNS can be served from multiple locations.
Daily Backups
Daily backups of website files with incremental retention - plus database backups. Restore granularly (individual files) or download backups.
Free SSL Certificates
Automatic Let’s Encrypt SSL for every account/domain, plus the ability to install custom certificates if you need something more advanced.
12 Global Locations
Put your clients closer to their visitors. We offer hosting across 12 high‑standard facilities.
Fully White-Label
Your brand, your business. Our plans come with private nameservers and a brand‑forward experience so your customers see your business, not ours.
Need more?
Because of the strength of our systems and network, and resilience of our platform, we are an infrastructure provider of choice for a large number of web hosts.
If you run more than 300 cPanel accounts please book a call with us and we can discuss how we can help you to operate the infrastructure behind your business. Just fill out the form below.
The stack behind the scenes.
We exclusively use AMD EPYC processors with fast NVMe SSD storage - coupled with our generous LVE limits, each account receives up to 50x the performance of some competitors.
For example in the small print of many competitors you may find IO limits of just 1Mb/sec. Meaning that unzipping large files could take a very long time. We set a minimum limit of 50Mb/sec. We also give each cPanel account a minimum of 1024 IOPS, letting you take advantage of our low-latency NVMe disks.
We also set a minimum default standard of 1Gb RAM per account, allowing more than enough resources to run complex WordPress or Magento sites. Some competitors will offer only 512Mb RAM - barely enough for a handful of concurrent visitors, let alone a busy sale period. We believe every website should operate at its maximum potential, whilst allowing easy upgrades should a larger or busier site need more capacity quickly.
Fast hardware isn't a premium add-on here, it's just how we build things. Every reseller account sits on the same infrastructure we use for our own customers.
On the security side: Monarx blocks malicious bots and handles malware detection in real time, CloudLinux keeps accounts isolated so one noisy neighbour doesn't drag down the rest, and regular cPanel updates ensure you always have the latest features available for your clients.
Good questions.
Here are the answers.
You buy a reseller plan from us, and it gives you a WHM account you can split into individual cPanel accounts for your clients. You set the prices, run it under your brand, and we handle the servers. Think of it as running your own hosting company without owning any hardware.
Each plan has a set number of cPanel accounts, from 15 on our entry plan up to 300 on our largest. Need more than 300? That's a different conversation. Get in touch and we'll talk about the right infrastructure option for you.
Plans come with set limits on cPanel accounts and disk space. Bandwidth is unlimited across all plans. This keeps things predictable for you, and for us.
Yes, you can create packages that add up to more than your plan's disk allocation, as long as real usage stays within your limits. Most resellers work this way.
Each plan has a set number of cPanel accounts, from 15 on our entry plan up to 300 on our largest. Need more than 300? That's a different conversation. Get in touch and we'll talk about the right infrastructure option for you.
Very secure. We provide the foundation with built-in SSL certificates, DDoS protection, and firewalls. You get the tools in cPanel and WHM to manage your clients' security. It's a partnership: our rock-solid infrastructure and your smart practices keep everyone safe.