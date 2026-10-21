A serious PHP security flaw: what you need to know

A serious security flaw was found in PHP, the software WordPress runs on. It could let hackers take over a website without needing a password. Fixes were released on 21 October 2026, and CISA, the US cybersecurity agency, urges everyone to install them straight away. Updating WordPress, themes or plugins doesn’t fix it, because the flaw is in PHP itself. Read the CISA alert for the full details.

If you’re on one of our managed plans, the update is done and there’s nothing you need to do about it. If you manage your own server, updating PHP is up to you, and our full guide shows how.