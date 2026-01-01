Unlimited support, critical fixes, and updates handled by our engineers, with premium security for WordPress built in. You run your business, we keep your site fast, secure, and up to date.
Maintenance for WordPress, handled for you.
- Unlimited malware removal and critical error fixes
- Major updates staged and tested before they go live
- Premium security for WordPress built in
- Vulnerabilities monitoring and priority updates
- Monthly rolling, no minimum contract
Maintenance for WordPress plans can be added to any WordPress site on our managed shared or server environments.
What is Maintenance for WordPress?
Keep your WordPress site secure, updated and running smoothly. Our experts manage updates to WordPress, WooCommerce, plugins and themes, testing changes and backing everything up before they go live.
Premium support for WordPress.
Engineers available 24/7 by ticket, live chat, or phone. We fix all WordPress issues and make your site run well. We are available 24/7 and you can contact us via ticket, live-chat or phone.
Unlimited website bug fixes
Request as many fixes as you need. We do the jobs too small for a developer.
Emergency response.
Our maintenance team are alerted when any reports for new plugin vulnerabilities are released and immediately move to patch sites when one is announced.
Maintenance for WordPress
Want to know more about our maintenance for WordPress service? Our team can explain what the maintenance plan covers, how we handle updates and security, and what happens if your site is broken right now. Comparing maintenance plans for WordPress? Start a chat and ask us anything.
Our plan includes unlimited WordPress support, managed updates, 24/7 monitoring, hardened security, malware scanning, SSL certificates, twice daily backups. All for one monthly price.
Unlimited WordPress support available 24/7 via ticket, live chat, or phone. Request as many fixes, tweaks, and revisions as you need. No limits, no extra charges.
WordPress core, themes, and plugins are kept fully up to date. Every update is staged and tested in a safe environment before being pushed live.
Multiple layers: manual patching, twice-daily malware scans against our own signature database, vulnerability monitoring, and immediate patching when new threats are announced.
Yes. Fixing your site is part of onboarding, at no extra charge. Tell your engineer in the welcome chat and we'll deal with it first.