High performance Node.js hosting for your application

Hosting.com provides a fully managed, high performance Node.js hosting environment. You bring the code, deploy your app via Git, SSH or upload via our interface, and we'll do the rest.

Starting from just $1.99/month

  • Fast deployment with Git, SSH, or easy file upload.
  • Rapid NVME storage for ultimate page loading speed.
  • Multiple Node versions available.
  • Fully managed: you deploy your app, we manage the server environment.
  • Support for React, Next.js, Vite, Vue.js, and others.
  • MySQL and PostGreSQL Databases.
  • 30 Day Money Back Guarantee.
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Compare our best Node.js hosting solutions

  • App isolation
  • Free SSL certificate
  • Fully managed environment
  • 30-day money-back guarantee

*The promotional price shows the term with the best pricing and changes depending on plan. View all plans to see additional term options. The plan will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term.

Hosting optimized for Node.js performance

Hosting optimized for Node.js performance

Unlock the full potential of your Node.js applications with hosting.com’s premium hosting solutions. Optimized for developers, startups, and businesses that rely on the power of JavaScript on the server side, our Node.js hosting offers the high performance, security, and support you need to run applications seamlessly.

From the ground up, our infrastructure is designed to handle the unique needs of Node.js applications. With a focus on speed, scalability, and developer-centric tools, hosting.com delivers an environment where your code can run at its peak.

Why developers trust hosting.com for Node.js

Why developers trust hosting.com for Node.js

Hosting.com is more than just a hosting provider. We’re a team of experts dedicated to supporting developers. With flexible hosting solutions, a wealth of developer tools, and performance-focused resources, hosting.com is the trusted choice for Node.js developers worldwide.

Choose hosting.com for your Node.js application and experience the perfect combination of speed, support, and reliability. Get started today with our Node.js hosting plans and enjoy free white glove migrations, ultrareliable 99.9% uptime, and 24/7/365 in house support!

Key features of hosting.com’s Node.js hosting

Key features of hosting.com’s Node.js hosting

  • Ultra-Fast Load Times: With NVMe SSD storage and optimized server configurations, our hosting ensures your Node.js applications load quickly, keeping your users engaged and satisfied.
  • Developer-Friendly Tools: Enjoy full SSH access, Git integration, and easy version control to streamline your development workflow. We provide the latest versions of Node.js, so you’re always working with the tools you need to build and scale efficiently.
  • Automatic Backups and Security: Your data is safe with us. We offer automated backups to protect your application’s data, along with advanced security features like DDoS protection and HackScan, our proactive malware defense solution.
  • Scalable Solutions: Whether you’re hosting a small project or a high-traffic application, our Node.js hosting scales with you. Easily upgrade your resources as your application grows without the hassle of changing servers.
Why choose hosting.com for your Node.js projects?

Why choose hosting.com for your Node.js projects?

Hosting.com is dedicated to providing industry-leading services that set you up for success from day one. Here’s why our Node.js hosting is the ideal choice for your application:

  • Free Migrations: Moving your Node.js application to hosting.com is a breeze with our free white glove migration service. Our migration experts handle every detail to ensure a seamless transition, so you can focus on your application and let us handle the rest.
  • Powered by Premium Hardware: We understand that performance is critical to your application’s success. That’s why we only use top-of-the-line hardware, including NVMe SSD storage, to deliver faster data retrieval and processing times. Your Node.js apps run faster and more efficiently with hosting.com, making your user experience smoother than ever.
  • 99.9% Uptime Commitment: Downtime is detrimental to your business, and we take that seriously. Our Node.js hosting is backed by a 99.9% uptime commitment, ensuring your app is always accessible to your users. Trust in our reliable infrastructure to keep your services online.
  • 24/7/365 In-House Support: Need help? Our team of Node.js experts is available around the clock to assist you. Whether it’s a technical issue, setup guidance, or general hosting advice, you’ll always have access to our in-house support team. No question is too big or small.

Experience the hosting.com difference

Up To 20X Faster Turbo

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Global Customer Support

Our friendly and knowledgeable support team is available 24/7/365 to help!

Free Account Migration

Our team can move your site to hosting.com for free in most cases!

Money-Back Guarantee

Give our high speed hosting service a try completely risk-free!

99.9% Website Reliability

Hosting.com is the host you can depend on with ultra-reliable servers!

Questions? We’re here to help.

Questions?
We’re here to help.

Our hosting.com Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!

Node.js hosting – need a different solution?

Don’t see a service that fits your specific hosting needs? Don’t worry, we have you covered! We offer a wide range of solutions bound to meet your requirements ranging from Shared, Reseller, VPS, Dedicated and everything in between including Managed hosting for WordPress. Looking for a new domain name or SSL Certificate? We’ve got you covered there as well!

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Node.js hosting – industry best solutions

Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments! Since our launch in 2003, their hard work has helped us earn recognition and accolades as the top hosting provider in the industry.

Fastest Hosting
Best Web Hosting 2020
Hosting Advice Developers' Choice
High Performer Spring 2024
PCmag Editors' Choice

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Excellent and improved response times

You have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.

Alcapri

5 Star Review

Tech support is the #1

The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.

Jean M

5 Star Review

Hosting.com as an alternative to Hostgator

I had tons of troubles with Hostgator and decided to move 6 months earlier. Hosting.com (previously A2 Hosting) was a price match but I was also looking for cPanel and cPanel migration and a few other features. I am super happy with the speed of my websites and support desk seem to be A class. Hostgator was good only at the beginning, in the past two years everything has gone south bit by bit. I can provide screenshots of the mistakes and answers from Hostgator customer support for what I say here

Max Bebe

Recent Node.js blog posts & Node.js news

Frequently Asked Questions

Didn’t find what you were looking for in our FAQ? No worries! Our friendly, award-winning support team is always just a message away and happy to help.  Whether it’s a quick question or something specific, we’ll make sure you get the answers you need!

We support all modern frameworks, including React, Vue.js, Angular, Vite, Parcel, Preact, Next.js, Nuxt.js, Svelte, Astro and more.

If you outgrow our Max plan, the next stage would be our fully managed VPS.

There are no arbitrary traffic limits. You are only limited by the resources of your plan.

You can host any Node.js application, including things like real-time chat, streaming platforms, collaborative tools, etc.