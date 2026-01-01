Launch and manage your VPS easily with cPanel/WHM. Our fully managed stack includes CloudLinux, Monarx protection, daily backups, anycast DNS, and more.
Managed cPanel VPS for easy server control
- 100% fully managed Linux servers with cPanel
- Everything you need to run your website(s)
- 20x Faster Performance with AMD EPYC CPUs, NvME Drives
- Choose from 10 high-performance datacentres
- 99.99% Uptime Guarantee, 24/7 instant support
What our customers have to say
Linux VPSI am a bit of an oddball customer with hosting.com as I use the VPS in an unusual way. Also I am working in a part of the world that has many IT challenges. So mostly I have to provide most of my tech support and be creative when issues arise. All this is background to qualify my ratting of the excellent support I get when I truly need it. The support team at hosting.com are world class. It is just that simple.
Julian Ray Photography
Excellent experience with VPS migration.I had an excellent experience with the support team during my VPS migration. The team was very professional, patient, and clear in explaining every step of the process, especially regarding PHP version management on a CloudLinux VPS.
Alan BT
The managed VPS team is awesome!The managed VPS team is awesome. They solve many server and software-related issues instantly.
Always Fair
Pick your plan.
Our servers range from dedicated single-site environments all the way up to large instances hosting hundreds of websites or very busy, high-traffic sites. All specifications are listed below with no hidden details.
Upgrading and scaling can be done at any time, and hosting.com is here to be your partner as your needs change. If you have heavy disk space requirements, you can also talk to us about our infrastructure partnerships.
Putting you in control
There is a reason we currently provide over 20,000 managed cPanel servers to customers.
Our Managed Linux Servers are inherently flexible. Whether you are running a WordPress site, a Laravel website, a NodeJS app (or all three) you can do it, alongside email accounts, custom scripts, and file storage.
Our cPanel servers can handle almost everything you throw at them.
- Unlimited websites
- Unlimited emails
- LiteSpeed webserver (with LiteMage)
- All major PHP versions
- NodeJS
Straightforward pricing
At hosting.com, we want to be the world's most trusted hosting company, and that starts with being upfront about pricing. Our managed Linux servers scale with RAM, so you always know exactly what you're getting. Unlike many low cost VPS providers who use container based virtualisation, our platform gives you true resource isolation and predictable performance. All servers run on the latest hardware across our global datacentres, mostly in Equinix facilities.
Managed cPanel 4GB
Managed cPanel 8GB
Managed cPanel 16GB
Managed cPanel 32GB
Managed cPanel 64GB
Managed cPanel 128GB
Managed cPanel 160GB
Managed cPanel 256GB
Software & Management
Security & Protection
We build on a mix of open source (Linux, MySQL/MariaDB, Proxmox) and best-in-class paid software (cPanel, CloudLinux, Monarx, LiteSpeed, Softaculous and more). It's all included in your price above if you're running one cPanel account. You get dedicated CPU cores and guaranteed RAM allocation.
Need more than one account? You can opt into autoscale licensing and we'll pass on the cPanel cost transparently, at cost, on a pay-as-you-go basis. We get invoiced by cPanel on the 15th of each month - that's when we base your usage on, and you'll hear from us shortly after. Click here to talk to us and learn more.
Performance and reliability
Every server runs on AMD EPYC™ CPUs and NVMe storage. NVMe connects directly to the PCIe bus (substantially faster than traditional SSDs) which makes the biggest difference on database-heavy applications and high file I/O workloads.
On 16GB+ plans, LiteSpeed replaces Apache, handling concurrent traffic more efficiently with built-in caching that bypasses PHP entirely for cached requests. For Magento, LiteMage adds full-page caching on top.
Backups run daily to a separate server and you can restore yourself straight from the control panel. No ticket, no waiting. We watch every server around the clock and step in before problems reach your sites. And when you're ready to grow, we handle the upgrade for you.
We're serious about security
We've built security into every layer of the stack so you don't have to worry about it. CloudLinux keeps each account isolated, so if something goes wrong on one site, it stays there. Monarx catches malicious code as it runs, not after the damage is done.
A server firewall blocks brute-force attacks and suspicious traffic automatically. We handle all patching and updates on an ongoing basis. Critical fixes go out straight away, and we're watching your server 24/7 so if something needs attention, we're on it before you even notice.
What "fully managed" actually means
We manage the server. You manage your sites.
That means OS patching, firewall maintenance, security updates, backups, and 24/7 monitoring are on us. It's all handled without you needing to raise a ticket or think about it. You access your environment through cPanel, manage your domains, email, databases, and content, and we take care of everything underneath.
Root access is not provided. This is intentional. It's what allows us to patch, secure, and maintain the underlying system reliably on your behalf. If you need full root control, our unmanaged options are better suited.
Everything on every plan.
We run every server the same way. Every Managed cPanel Server comes with LiteSpeed, CloudLinux, Monarx, Softaculous and much more regardless of which plan you're on. You choose a plan based on RAM, disk space, and CPU. Changing plans is simple and handled by us.
cPanel & WHM
You get access to the market‑leading control panel you already know, plus WHM access to manage multiple client accounts above it.
LiteSpeed Web Server
Our plans include a paid (full) LiteSpeed server license. It serves sites faster than Apache and works especially well with WordPress via LSCache for dramatic load‑time improvements.
CloudLinux
Adds security and performance to shared hosting by isolating each cPanel account to its own user, so one account can’t impact others.
Softaculous
Auto‑installer for 400+ of apps. Install WordPress, Joomla, Magento, Laravel and more in a couple of clicks. Great to get started quickly.
Monarx Security
Always‑on, proactive protection: Monarx scans file changes in real time (uploads, plugin changes, edits) so threats are caught as they happen rather than waiting for a customer to notice an infection.
MariaDB
A MySQL‑compatible database engine with performance benefits.
PHP Multi-Version
We support all major PHP versions and let you change PHP version per site, so different client sites can run what you need.
Node.js & Laravel
Run modern web apps alongside PHP sites. You also get Node support for frameworks like Angular/React/Vue within the same control panel environment.
Anycast DNS
Global Anycast DNS for faster responses and higher resilience, because DNS can be served from multiple locations.
Daily Backups
Daily backups of website files with incremental retention - plus database backups. Restore granularly (individual files) or download backups.
Free SSL Certificates
Automatic Let’s Encrypt SSL for every account/domain, plus the ability to install custom certificates if you need something more advanced.
10 Global Locations
Put your clients closer to their visitors. We offer hosting across 10 high‑standard facilities.
Fully White-Label
Your brand, your business. Our plans come with private nameservers and a brand‑forward experience so your customers see your business, not ours.
Support that actually helps.
When something goes wrong at 2am, you want to reach someone who can fix it, not someone reading from a script. Our support team is in-house, available 24/7/365, and knows the platform inside out. Every Managed cPanel Server plan includes free migrations, and an uptime SLA.
Good questions.
Here are the answers.
These are fully managed servers, which means we take care of all the patching, security updates and server management for you. You'll access everything through cPanel, so you can focus on running your site without worrying about what's happening behind the scenes. And if you ever decide you'd like full root access and direct OS control, our unmanaged dedicated or cloud options would be a perfect fit for that.
On shared hosting, resources are spread across many customers on the same server, so performance can vary depending on what everyone else is doing. With a Managed cPanel Server, all the RAM, CPU and NVMe storage are dedicated entirely to you. You'll still get the same familiar cPanel interface, but with the added benefit of full isolation, predictable performance and resources that are yours alone.
There's no limit on addon domains or websites within a single cPanel account, so you can host as many sites as you need. If you'd prefer separate cPanel logins for different clients or projects, whether that's for isolation, independent quotas or white labelling, you can easily add extra cPanel accounts through autoscale licensing. These are charged at the transparent cPanel pass through rate, so no markups or surprises.
We take care of everything on the server side for you, including initial provisioning and configuration, OS and software patching (cPanel, CloudLinux, Monarx and more), firewall setup and maintenance, 24/7 server level monitoring, daily backup configuration and website migrations. Essentially, we keep the engine running smoothly so you can focus on your sites. Things like application code, CMS plugin updates and content are yours to manage through cPanel, giving you full control over the stuff that matters most to your business.
You can upgrade to a larger plan whenever you need to, and we'll handle the entire move for you. No migration headaches on your end.