Our managed services provide a stable environment for site development. We handle the server-side configuration and ongoing maintenance. We’re here and happy to help with any server configuration issues that prevent normal web development.
The unmanaged services are for those clients familiar with system administration. These will provide an empty server and administrative “root” access. With that level of access, clients are welcome to configure the server to meet their specific need. Our support is limited to the physical server and network. Any configuration issues will be up to the client to troubleshoot.