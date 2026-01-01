99.9% uptime guarantee

Get reliable hosting with our 99.9% uptime commitment.

The key to any successful website is reliable web hosting. Reliable hosting boosts SEO performance and leads to more conversions. Our ultra-reliable web hosting makes it easy for you and your website to succeed.

  • Premium Hardware Optimized For Your Success
  • 24/7/365 In-House Global Customer Support
  • Money-Back Guarantee
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The most important part of any website is reliable hosting services. If your site is down, your visitors can’t purchase from you. They can’t find your contact information. They can’t read your new blog post. The bottom line is downtime means lost opportunity. We get it. Our 24/7/365 support staff with expert system admins keep your server running at its peak. We use industry best practices, the best data centers and ensure your server has the latest security patches. That’s why we can commit to your site being up over 99.9% of the time.

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

I love hosting.com

Best internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.

ICU Media

5 Star Review

Hosting.com as an alternative to Hostgator

I had tons of troubles with Hostgator and decided to move 6 months earlier. Hosting.com (previously A2 Hosting) was a price match but I was also looking for cPanel and cPanel migration and a few other features. I am super happy with the speed of my websites and support desk seem to be A class. Hostgator was good only at the beginning, in the past two years everything has gone south bit by bit. I can provide screenshots of the mistakes and answers from Hostgator customer support for what I say here

Max Bebe

5 Star Review

This is my second Reseller program

This is my second Reseller program, along with maintaining a few individual sites for friends, and I'm again glad I've gone with hosting.com (formerly A2). I've had a few hiccups on my end but the important thing, your people have been incredibly helpful. Timely and helpful communication. Issues can always pop-up of course, but it's how well people work to resolve them that matters to me.

John Cubbin

99.9% uptime commitment details

Hosting.com is committed to providing ultra-reliable web hosting.

Get the reliable hosting you deserve with hosting.com’s 99.9% uptime, turbo-charged performance, and 24/7/365 global customer support. We are committed to providing a service credit for unscheduled downtime for your website or services in excess of 0.1% of the total time per month.

A credit in the amount of 5% of service fee is applied to your account for every hour your service is unavailable due to an internal network or equipment failure. Downtime must be confirmed by a staff member of our support team. Maximum service credit given will be for the full amount paid for the month of outage, excluding fees for additional services. Submit a ticket to request a credit.

Hosting Speed
  • Out-Of-The-Box Optimized WordPress: We pre-configure our WordPress installs with the best speed and security settings with our hosting.com Optimized plugin.
  • WooCommerce for WordPress: Easily create an online eCommerce store with just a few clicks by adding the WooCommerce plugin to your site.
  • Need for Speed: Our Managed hosting for WordPress plans are backed with our Turbo line that offer some serious speed.

We are not responsible for outages or circumstances beyond our control that hinder access to your site or server such as the following:

  • Network conditions across the internet (outside of our network), such as between your ISP and our data center
  • DDoS or other attacks on our servers
  • Problems with Your ISP’s network
  • Browser or DNS caching issues

Occasionally, servers and related hardware need to be brought down for routine maintenance and upgrades to ensure that our network is secure and performing optimally. We do our best to keep such incidents to a minimum and we will attempt to give you advance notice of any scheduled maintenance. These scheduled service outages do not qualify for the uptime commitment. Please see our Server Maintenance Policy for more information.

Business Hosting
Business Hosting

Fast, secure, and reliable business hosting for site, email, and web apps that scale as you grow.

eCommerce Hosting
eCommerce Hosting

Get fast load times, secure payment processing, and easy integration with top eCommerce platforms.

Agency Hosting
Agency Hosting

Designed for web professionals who need flexibility, speed, and robust multi-site management tools.

Blog Hosting
Blog Hosting

Reliable hosting with easy WordPress integration and fast performance that scales with your audience.

LMS Hosting
LMS Hosting

Optimized performance, reliability, and support for the best Learning Management System software.

Non Profit Hosting
Nonprofit Hosting

Ultra-fast and reliable website hosting services. Ask how you can save with our exclusive discount.

Personal Website Hosting
Personal Website Hosting

Our personal website hosting offers the perfect balance of performance, security, and affordability.

Compare our reliable web hosting plans

*The promotional price shows the term with the best pricing and changes depending on plan. View all plans to see additional term options. The plan will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term.

Frequently asked questions

We do offer migration services! Most of the time for a single site/cPanel account that is offered at no charge. For larger or more intricate migrations, there may be cost associated. Our migration team will be happy to take a look to determine any potential costs.

Once a hosting plan has been ordered, a migration can be requested right from our client portal.

Our managed services provide a stable environment for site development. We handle the server-side configuration and ongoing maintenance. We’re here and happy to help with any server configuration issues that prevent normal web development.

The unmanaged services are for those clients familiar with system administration. These will provide an empty server and administrative “root” access. With that level of access, clients are welcome to configure the server to meet their specific need. Our support is limited to the physical server and network. Any configuration issues will be up to the client to troubleshoot.

Yes! A domain transfer will move the actual domain registration from another company to us here at hosting.com. That way you’ll be able to manage hosting as well as domain registration right from our client portal. A migration involves the actual moving of the website content to a new account on our network.

Once a hosting plan has been ordered, a migration can be requested right from our client portal or by using our live chat for support.