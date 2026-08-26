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Professional email

Business email hosting worthy of your brand

Branded addresses at your own domain, plus a full productivity suite: calendar, contacts, scheduling and AI-assisted writing. Reliable, secure, and backed by 24/7 in-house support.

  • Branded email @yourdomain
  • Advanced anti-spam and anti-virus, ad-free
  • Free migration from your current provider
  • Calendar, contacts and mobile apps
  • AI-assisted writing built in
  • 24/7 in-house support
See Plans

Choose your plan

Every plan is branded email at your domain with the core productivity suite. The difference is storage and how much of the toolkit you need.

Plan price is per mailbox - additional mailboxes are charged at the same as the initial plan price. Free migration included. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Everything in every mailbox

The core suite is the same on every plan. Start with one mailbox and add more as your team grows.

  • Email at your domain

    Professional addresses like [email protected], set up in minutes.

  • Webmail and apps

    A clean web inbox, plus iOS and Android apps. Works with Outlook and Apple Mail over IMAP

  • Anti-spam and anti-virus

    Active filtering keeps junk and threats out. Ad-free, always.

  • Calendar and contacts

    Keep your schedule and address book in the same place as your mail.

  • Write on your terms

    Templates, scheduled send, read receipts and follow-up reminders built in.

  • AI-assisted writing

    Smart Write helps you draft and polish emails faster.

More room to grow

Every plan gives you everything you need to get started. As you grow, simply move up for more storage, more tools and extra resources to keep things running smoothly.

  • More storage per mailbox

    10GB on Pro, 50GB on Premium, 100GB on Ultra. Room for years of mail and attachments.

  • Titan Drive

    Store and share files straight from your inbox. 1GB on Premium, 50GB on Ultra.

  • File Transfer

    Send large attachments that would normally bounce, without a separate tool.

  • Tasks

    Turn an email into a to-do and track it without leaving your inbox.

  • AI Smart Write

    Draft, rewrite and tidy up emails with AI assistance.

  • AI-assisted writing

    Smart Write helps you draft and polish emails faster.

Built to reach the inbox

Standard email authentication, active spam and virus filtering, and a maintained sending reputation give your mail the best chance of landing where it should, not in a junk folder.

  • SPF, DKIM and DMARC
  • 99.9% uptime SLA
  • Encrypted in transit and at rest
Built to reach the inbox

Your Inbox - Organized

Keep on top of your inbox with rules for auto-sorting and filing mail. Use Priority Inbox to keep those important messages at the forefront. Turbo Search with structured filters helps you track down the emails quickly and easily.

Your Inbox - Organized

AI Features - Your Call

Ready to take advantage of Titan's advanced AI features including writing, drafting, and summarizing emails? You can even connect AI to your inbox through MCP. It's there when you want it. Every feature is opt-in so you're always in control.

AI Features - Your Call

Moving a big mailbox? No problem

You can move your existing emails and all folders (excluding your junk and spam!) quickly and easily using the built-in migration tools.

Moving a big mailbox? No problem

Why run your email with hosting.com

Keep your email simple, secure and in the same place as everything else. We’ll move you over for free, and our in-house team is here 24/7 whenever you need a hand.

24/7 in-house support
24/7 in-house support

Real people on live chat, phone and tickets, never outsourced. The same team behind your hosting and domains.

Free migration
Free migration

We move your existing email across from Gmail, Microsoft 365 or your current provider over IMAP, at no charge.

One place for everything
One place for everything

Your email, domains and hosting in a single dashboard, on one bill.

Private and ad-free
Private and ad-free

Your mailbox is yours. No ads, and your mail is never scanned to sell you things.

What customers say about their email

5 Star Review

Wonderful service for ecommerce stores

Wonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.

Ahmad Jamshed

5 Star Review

Excellent and improved response times

You have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.

Alcapri

5 Star Review

Reliable support every time

Hosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.

Sean Tucker

5 Star Review

Exceptional assistance

Exceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000% satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.

Brother David Mary

Email hosting FAQs

Still have a question about business email hosting? Our team can help you pick between email hosting plans, set up professional email hosting at your own domain and move your old mailboxes across for free. Start a chat and we'll get your new addresses working.

Yes. Your addresses use your domain. If your domain is with us, setup is automatic. If it's elsewhere, we'll walk you through the DNS records.

As many as you need. Add mailboxes through our online interface for an additional fee per mailbox, and remove them when you no longer need them.

Yes. There's a web inbox, iOS and Android apps, and full IMAP, POP3 and SMTP support for Outlook, Apple Mail and others.

Yes. Every mailbox includes active anti-spam and anti-virus filtering, and your mail is encrypted. It's ad-free, and we never scan it to sell you things.

10GB per mailbox on Pro, 50GB on Premium and 100GB on Ultra.

The core suite is the same on every plan. Higher plans add storage and extra tools like Titan Drive, Tasks and File Transfer. See the plan chooser above.