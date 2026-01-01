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NewMarketing Tools to Grow Your Business

The complete digital marketing toolkit for small businesses

SEO, Google Ads, local listings, reviews, and AI visibility — one AI-driven app that works right alongside your hosting plan. Tell it about your business once, and it builds a marketing plan tailored to you. No prior experience needed.

  • SEO to help you rank higher on Google, with AI-guided tasks
  • Google Ads in a few clicks, on a controlled budget
  • Local listings on autopilot, across up to 33 directories
  • AI Visibility — see how ChatGPT and Gemini describe your business
See plans

30-day money-back guarantee on your subscription (excludes advertising spend)

Coverage

Works where customers look

Google Search and Maps, Facebook, Instagram, Yelp — even ChatGPT and Gemini. One dashboard keeps your business visible and accurate on all of them.

Features of the hosting.com Marketing Suite

It guides you step by step through everything that grows your visibility online — from SEO and Google Ads to local listings, reviews, and AI visibility.

  • Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

    Work your way up Google's rankings without the guesswork. The Suite analyzes your website and builds a prioritized, step-by-step to-do list — an AI avatar guides each task, with tailored suggestions for titles, headings, and text around the keywords that matter. Tracking shows every improvement over time, and no experience is required.

  • Google Ads in a few clicks

    Launch a professional campaign in minutes rather than weeks. Choose from ready-made ads generated for your business, set a predefined monthly budget with weekly spend limits, and go live in a few clicks. Preview every ad before it runs and track exactly how each campaign performs.

  • AI Visibility

    Get found by AI, not only Google. See how tools like ChatGPT and Gemini describe your business, and put right anything they get wrong. You get a single visibility score, tracked over time, with clear recommendations — Premium steps up to AI Visibility Pro.

Pick the plan that fits your business

Every plan covers 1 website, is billed monthly, and can be canceled anytime. Each plan includes everything in the plan below it.

All plans include Brand Monitoring (RADAR). 30-day money-back guarantee (excluding advertising spend).

Compare the plans

Starter, Pro, and Premium side by side. Features only — for pricing, see the plan cards above.

Starter

Get found online

Pro

Build reputation & reach

Premium

Full marketing automation
Overview
Best for
Improve your ranking & test ads
Local businesses on Maps & reviews
Maximum results, minimum hands-on time
Grow your visibility
SEO with AI-supported tasks
Google Ads with micro-budgets
AI Visibility
Included
Included
Pro
Brand Monitoring (RADAR)
WordPress plugin & mobile app
Reputation & reach
Local listings — up to 33 directories
AI-powered review responses
Competitor comparison & monitoring
Automation
Social AI Manager
AI Visibility Pro
The basics
Websites covered
1
1
1
Billed monthly, cancel anytime
30-day money-back guarantee

Why choose the hosting.com Marketing Suite

Built for businesses like yours — local restaurants, tradespeople, online stores, clinics, and growing brands.

Everything in one place

SEO, Google Ads, local listings, reviews, and brand monitoring in a single app — living right alongside your website and hosting, with one provider and one login.

Built for small businesses

Not marketing departments. Whether you run a café, a trade, an online store, or a clinic — every feature is designed to be done by you, in the time you actually have, with AI handling the hard part.

AI that actually does the work

From onboarding and keyword discovery to review replies and social posts, the Suite takes on hours of manual effort and gets it done in a few clicks.

Ready for the age of AI search

Included from Starter, AI Visibility shows you how tools like ChatGPT and Gemini describe your business, so customers can still find you as search itself changes.

A fraction of the cost of an agency

Agencies charge hundreds or thousands a month, plus a fee for every small change. Here there are no surprise invoices — and it's risk-free, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Award-winning technology

Powered by Hosting.com, a market leader in digital marketing for small businesses, rated Excellent (4.84/5) by its customers.

Small businesses, big results

5 Star Review

100% Satisfied

The team is excellent, very professional, efficient, polite and accommodative. It was an absolute pleasure to work with them - Bela, Stanislava, Ross, Fauzi thank you so much. The experience was seamless even though we were interacting across time zones. It really doesn't matter what time and who you interact with - they seamlessly pick up the threads and continue the task. I am truly impressed. Thank you again!

Deeba Rajpal

5 Star Review

Excellent and improved response times

You have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.

Alcapri

5 Star Review

Excellent customer support

Excellent customer support. Georgi Baldzhiev was professional, responsive, and took the time to thoroughly investigate my issue, even though it was ultimately related to a third-party application. Communication was clear throughout and the matter was escalated appropriately. I appreciate the effort and dedication to helping resolve the problem. Thank you, Georgi, for the excellent service.

Dennis Wamwea

Marketing Suite FAQs

None at all. The Marketing Suite is built for business owners, not marketers. AI-guided onboarding sets everything up for you, and every task comes with clear, step-by-step instructions and an AI avatar to guide you.

Starter gives you active SEO and Google Ads tools to grow your visibility. Pro adds local listings, review management, and competitor comparison. Premium adds the Social AI Manager and AI Visibility Pro for a fully automated, hands-off experience. Each plan includes everything in the plan below it — see the plan cards above for local pricing.

You choose one of three predefined monthly ad budgets, with weekly spend limits to keep costs under control — the exact amounts are shown in your local currency at checkout. This advertising spend is paid to Google and is separate from your subscription. You can preview ads before they go live and track performance at any time.

No. The plan price covers the app and its tools. Any money you choose to spend on Google Ads goes directly to Google and is billed separately, so you're always in control of what you spend.

Up to 33 top directories, including Google Business Profile, Facebook, Instagram, and Yelp, all managed and updated from one place. The exact number can vary by business category, country, and your settings. (Local listings are available on Pro and Premium.)

Yes. The Marketing Suite works alongside any website, and there's a dedicated WordPress plugin for on-site SEO if you're on WordPress. There's also a companion mobile app so you can manage your marketing on the go.

Several features, such as local listings, reviews, and brand monitoring, deliver value even before your website is finished. If you don't have a site yet, hosting.com can get you online first, and then the Marketing Suite helps people find you.

Each plan covers 1 website.

Yes. Every plan is billed monthly and you can cancel anytime, with no long-term lock-in. Plans are also covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee on your subscription. Please note that advertising spend paid to Google is excluded from the guarantee.

AI Visibility, included from the Starter plan, shows you how AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini describe your business. You get a single score, tracked over time, plus clear recommendations to improve how AI represents you across areas like data accuracy and customer reach. Premium adds AI Visibility Pro for advanced, ongoing monitoring.

Cost and control. Agencies charge premium monthly fees and often bill for every small change. The Marketing Suite gives you the same core capabilities across SEO, ads, listings, and reputation for a fraction of that, with AI doing the hard work and no surprise invoices.