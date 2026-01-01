UserSearch.com

Powering critical investigations with long-term stability.

  • Website: UserSearch.com
  • Industry: Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) & Investigation Technology.
  • Headquarters: United Kingdom.

Company background

UserSearch.com operates within the Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) space, supporting law enforcement, cyber security professionals, investigators, and privacy-focused organizations worldwide.

Originally developed nearly 20 years ago as an internal tool to automate manual investigation processes, the platform transformed a four-hour investigative task into an eight-minute automated workflow. Over time, it evolved from a simple script hosted on a small, shared server into a fully developed investigation platform serving over one million users per month.

UserSearch.com supports global investigative workflows, with both a free intelligence tool and a paid, in-depth investigative platform used in more complex and court-preparation scenarios.

It can run:

  • Online identity and username investigation tools.
  • Reverse username lookup.
  • Investigation platform for law enforcement & cyber security.
  • Privacy and digital footprint analysis tools.

Because of the nature of its users, including law enforcement and security professionals, platform stability, uptime, and infrastructure security are non-negotiable.

Company background

Challenges and requirements

The company's specialized resources and products required hosting that not only understands performance and stability, but security and compliance as well.

Knowledge gap

An infrastructure knowledge gap

In the early stages, the primary challenge was infrastructure knowledge.

The founder was self-taught in development and digital forensics, but server administration, security configuration, traffic routing, and infrastructure scaling were unfamiliar territory.

An infrastructure knowledge gap

The Solution

As the platform evolved from a simple investigative tool into a high-traffic service, UserSearch.com’s infrastructure evolved with it.

Over the years, the business has leveraged a range of hosting.com services, from domain management and managed hosting in the early stages, through to Virtual Private Servers (VPS), dedicated server resources, and self-managed Linux environments as traffic and technical requirements increased.

This progression allowed the platform to scale from shared infrastructure to more advanced server environments without disruptive migrations or provider changes. As usage grew, the move to VPS infrastructure delivered improved performance and contributed to stronger search visibility, while maintaining stability for a global user base.

Today, UserSearch.com operates across VPS environments with both managed and self-managed configurations, alongside SSL services and Cloudflare-integrated security. Access to root-level environments enables advanced software installation and configuration, essential for a technically complex investigative platform.

Infrastructure upgrades were executed smoothly and without operational disruption, allowing the business to expand capacity while maintaining service continuity.

The result is an infrastructure foundation built to sustain long-term growth, without constant reconfiguration, provider changes, or operational risk.

Impact of the migration

The improvements after migrating to hosting.com have been significant.

Performance & visibility

Upgrading infrastructure improved site speed and search engine visibility, contributing to measurable business growth.

Operational confidence

Fast ticket acknowledgement and genuine human responses reduced mental burden.

Risk mitigation

With a platform used by investigative professionals, reliability directly impacts credibility. Hosting.com provides proactive updates to ensure that the website stays online for the security-focused product.

Long-term scalability

Infrastructure upgrades required minimal effort from the UserSearch.com team. Server resources were expanded with no operational disruption to the business.

Peace of mind

Perhaps the most significant impact is psychological. Infrastructure is no longer a source of anxiety. It is a stable foundation.

5 Star Review

Since moving to hosting.com, we haven’t had those issues.

“Our sites used to go down a lot with our previous provider, and it was costing us Google indexing. Since moving to hosting.com, we haven’t had those issues.”
5 Star Review

Reliable, fast and professional

“Our website is the first place partners and institutions go to learn about us, so it has to be reliable, fast and professional.”
5 Star Review

Online, fast and efficient

“For us, the priority was finding a partner that could keep our website online, fast and efficient.”