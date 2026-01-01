Cube Creative Design

Comprehensive digital marketing and web design services, leveraging over two decades of expertise to build custom websites and increase search visibility.

  • Website: CubeCreative.design
  • Industry: Content marketing & web design.
  • Headquarters: Asheville, North Carolina, USA.

Cube Creative Design is a 20-year-old agency that evolved from a web design studio into a full content marketing operation. As part of their services, the team builds and manages custom websites for clients and now hosts more than 300 of them.

As the agency grew, the team needed a hosting partner that could deliver consistent performance, reliability, and scalability across their portfolio. Hosting is core to their service offering; it directly affects SEO, user experience, and client satisfaction. Consolidating onto a single, trusted platform became essential for long-term growth.

Challenges and requirements

Before working with hosting.com, Cube Creative managed client sites across multiple hosting providers and environments. Each platform had its own systems and support processes, which made day-to-day operations more complex than needed.

Fragmented environment

Fragmented hosting environment

Before working with hosting.com, Cube Creative managed client sites across multiple providers and environments. Each platform had its own systems and support processes, making day-to-day operations more complex than they needed to be.

Fragmented hosting environment

The solution

Cube Creative partnered with hosting.com to unify their hosting infrastructure and eliminate the limits of fragmented reseller environments.

Working with hosting.com’s account and technical teams, they transitioned to VPS servers sized to match current needs and future growth. They chose a structure that split their portfolio across three VPS servers, giving each environment ample capacity and allowing performance tuning without risking instability for unrelated sites.

The move gave Cube Creative full control over PHP versions, global performance settings, and server-level optimisations. These are capabilities they didn’t have on shared reseller plans.

The solution

Impact of the migration

Consolidating with hosting.com gave Cube Creative a stable, predictable hosting environment that reduces friction and supports their pace of growth.

Faster site speed

Noticeable improvements across their portfolio after migration.

Operational efficiency

Their developers now receive same-day responses for most requests.

Greater control

Server-wide PHP and configuration changes can be applied quickly and consistently.

Future-ready infrastructure

Their VPS setup gives them room to scale without re-architecting.

Reduced internal workload

Reliable backups, redundancy, and a single support partner streamline operations.

5 Star Review

Since moving to hosting.com, we haven’t had those issues.

“Our sites used to go down a lot with our previous provider, and it was costing us Google indexing. Since moving to hosting.com, we haven’t had those issues.”
5 Star Review

Reliable, fast and professional

“Our website is the first place partners and institutions go to learn about us, so it has to be reliable, fast and professional.”
5 Star Review

Online, fast and efficient

“For us, the priority was finding a partner that could keep our website online, fast and efficient.”