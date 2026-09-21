Build with AI, an app, your own developer, or tools you already use somewhere else. One hosting plan runs any of them, so you cannot pick wrong. And the website is just the start: your domain, email, security and real support live in the same account.
Build it any way you like. One place to host it.
Every plan runs every way to build, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How do you want to build?
Everything below runs on the same hosting.com account. Pick a starting point, not a product.
- Included on all plans
AI sitebuilder for WordPress
The fastest way to build a real website. Answer a few quick questions, and AI creates a complete WordPress site in minutes, including pages, content, images and structure.
Because it's real WordPress, you can edit everything, use thousands of plugins, and take your site anywhere. You own it.
- Included on all plans
Build with your favorite tools
Already building with Claude, Lovable, Replit, Bolt or your own AI IDE? Keep going. When it is ready, deploy it to us: push from Git or upload your files, and your project is live on fast, secure hosting. No rebuild, no lock-in, and if you get stuck, Orbi or our team will help.
- Free Credits included
Free AI sitebuilder credits
Try it before you commit. Your account comes with free AI sitebuilder credits, enough to generate your site and see exactly what it makes.
Grow with hosting.com. Start on a hosting plan. When your project needs more, move up to a VPS or a dedicated server in the same account, without changing host or rebuilding.
A home to grow your business.
The website is where it starts, not where it ends. Your hosting.com account is the rest of getting a business online: the domain, professional email, security and certificates, real support, and the room to scale when it works. It is why millions of websites, and the businesses behind them, run here.
The domain and professional email managed alongside the website. Look like a business from day one.
The latest NVME hardware, on superfast global networks, making sure your site always performs well - with an uptime SLA.
Free SSL certificates, firewall and malware scanning on every plan, handled for you. Orbi, our AI assistant, is there the moment you need it, backed by in-house experts, 24/7.
Start small, move up plans or step up to a VPS or dedicated server in the same account. Change how you build, keep your host. Since 2003.
Ready to Start?
Already have a site?
Built it on Lovable, Replit or another no-code or AI builder? Or already running on WordPress somewhere else? We support the tech behind them, and moving in is usually just a case of uploading your files. For full sites, our team migrates you free: we copy the site, send you a preview link, and you go live when you are happy. If you get stuck at any point, Orbi or our team will help.Move to us
Collaboration Tools
Developers and agencies choose us for the collaboration tools and the environment: separate logins on one account, staging and previews, and a stack they do not have to fight. See how we grow together with the agencies and developers who build on us.Agency Partner Program
From inspiration to business
Most people start with AI, and here is some inspiration of what hosting.com customers have built on our systems.
Salon
Vet clinic
App landing page
Wedding venue
Luxury car rental
Boutique hotel
Restaurant
Mobile App
Sustainable products
Cosmetics shop
Design agency
Influencer site
Pick your plan, open the builder, and choose a professionally designed template, or let AI do the heavy lifting. Just answer a few quick questions, and we’ll generate a site tailored to your business.
Tweak the layout, update your content, swap in your own images. Every part of your site is yours to customize. Our editor makes it easy to fine-tune as you grow.
Keep everything running smoothly from one smart dashboard. Track visitors, manage orders, connect your socials, and stay on top of your site. All in one place. Simple.
Compare hosting plans
Shared hosting, your own cloud server, or fully dedicated hardware. Same platform and same team throughout, so you can start small and move up without re-platforming.
- 30 day money-back guarantee
Includes
- 5 Websites
- AI Website Builder for WordPress
- Emails & Security Included
- 15GB NVMe Disk Space
- Free Domain Name Registration
- Malware Detection & Removal
- Free managed migration
- Free SSL Certificate
- Daily Backups
- OpenAPI and MCP Server
Includes everything on Starter, plus...
- 10 Websites
- 50GB NVMe Disk Space
- More CPU & RAM
- Staging Sites
- Preview URLs
- Claude Skills Pack
- Node.js Support
Includes everything on Pro, plus...
- 50 Websites
- 100GB NVMe storage
- Highest CPU & RAM
- 40 Mailboxes
- Service level agreement
- Premium SSL Certificate
- Priority Support
Want to build on our infrastructure with more control?
For developers, sysadmins and teams who want the machine, not the management: unmanaged VPS and dedicated servers with full root access, your OS and stack, and nothing installed for you. And if the standard packages do not fit, we build bespoke setups, custom hardware, clusters and private configurations, with our engineers.
Reliable, fast and professional“Our website is the first place partners and institutions go to learn about us, so it has to be reliable, fast and professional.”
We went to several web host companiesWe went to several web host companies that featured well in PCMag, (and after so much frustration talking to AI and the end of the customer service road is endless tutorials), we found a company that listens and excels at helping people along the learning curve. Exceptional customer service and support...and very affordable. Ten star rating out of 5!
K.Wright
Reliable support every timeHosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.
Sean Tucker
Website builder FAQs
Check here, or open a chat and we'll be happy to help with any questions you might have.
No. With the AI sitebuilder, you can get a professional site live without touching code. If you do have skills, or a developer, full control is there when you want it.
Start with the AI sitebuilder for WordPress. It suits most people, gives you a real site you fully own, and you can change how you build later without moving host. If you would rather talk it through, Orbi and our team are on chat 24/7.
The AI sitebuilder does most of the work: you answer a few questions and it generates the site. From there you can tweak it yourself or hand it to a developer. Our Agency Partner program is working to get you lists of agencies you can reach out to.
Any of them. Plans differ by size, storage and how many sites you run, not by how you build. The AI sitebuilder, apps and developer tools work on every plan.
Hosting is not expensive and our smallest plan works great for most users. You can move up as your site grows, so there is no need to pick your final plan today.
Yes, free. Our team migrates your existing site and sends you a preview link to check before you go live.
Yes. Start with the AI sitebuilder or WordPress, then bring in a developer, your own code, or Git deploy later. It all stays in one account, so nothing is a dead end.