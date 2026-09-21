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Start building your own website

Build it any way you like. One place to host it.

Build with AI, an app, your own developer, or tools you already use somewhere else. One hosting plan runs any of them, so you cannot pick wrong. And the website is just the start: your domain, email, security and real support live in the same account.

See the ways to build

Every plan runs every way to build, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How do you want to build?

Everything below runs on the same hosting.com account. Pick a starting point, not a product.

  • Included on all plans

    AI sitebuilder for WordPress

    The fastest way to build a real website. Answer a few quick questions, and AI creates a complete WordPress site in minutes, including pages, content, images and structure.

    Because it's real WordPress, you can edit everything, use thousands of plugins, and take your site anywhere. You own it.

  • Included on all plans

    Build with your favorite tools

    Already building with Claude, Lovable, Replit, Bolt or your own AI IDE? Keep going. When it is ready, deploy it to us: push from Git or upload your files, and your project is live on fast, secure hosting. No rebuild, no lock-in, and if you get stuck, Orbi or our team will help.

  • Free Credits included

    Free AI sitebuilder credits

    Try it before you commit. Your account comes with free AI sitebuilder credits, enough to generate your site and see exactly what it makes.

Grow with hosting.com. Start on a hosting plan. When your project needs more, move up to a VPS or a dedicated server in the same account, without changing host or rebuilding.

See plans
More than a website

A home to grow your business.

The website is where it starts, not where it ends. Your hosting.com account is the rest of getting a business online: the domain, professional email, security and certificates, real support, and the room to scale when it works. It is why millions of websites, and the businesses behind them, run here.

Your domain and email

The domain and professional email managed alongside the website. Look like a business from day one.

Fast and secure

The latest NVME hardware, on superfast global networks, making sure your site always performs well - with an uptime SLA.

SSL and security included

Free SSL certificates, firewall and malware scanning on every plan, handled for you. Orbi, our AI assistant, is there the moment you need it, backed by in-house experts, 24/7.

Room to grow

Start small, move up plans or step up to a VPS or dedicated server in the same account. Change how you build, keep your host. Since 2003.

One idea

From inspiration to business

Most people start with AI, and here is some inspiration of what hosting.com customers have built on our systems.

Start building
  • AI sitebuilder and Features

    Salon

  • Features of AI sitebuilder by Hosting.com

    Vet clinic

  • AI sitebuilder feature

    App landing page

  • Wedding venue website template built with the AI website builder

    Wedding venue

  • Luxury car hire website template built with the AI website builder

    Luxury car rental

  • Heritage hotel website template with room booking, built with the AI website builder

    Boutique hotel

  • Restaurant website template with table reservations, built with the AI website builder

    Restaurant

  • Mobile app landing page template built with the AI website builder

    Mobile App

  • Waste management and recycling website template built with the AI website builder

    Sustainable products

  • Skincare shop template with subscriptions, built with the AI website builder

    Cosmetics shop

  • Creative agency website template built with the AI website builder

    Design agency

  • Nutrition consultant website template built with the AI website builder

    Influencer site

Launch your site

Pick your plan, open the builder, and choose a professionally designed template, or let AI do the heavy lifting. Just answer a few quick questions, and we’ll generate a site tailored to your business.

Make it yours

Tweak the layout, update your content, swap in your own images. Every part of your site is yours to customize. Our editor makes it easy to fine-tune as you grow.

Stay in control

Keep everything running smoothly from one smart dashboard. Track visitors, manage orders, connect your socials, and stay on top of your site. All in one place. Simple.

Compare hosting plans

Shared hosting, your own cloud server, or fully dedicated hardware. Same platform and same team throughout, so you can start small and move up without re-platforming.

  • 30 day money-back guarantee

  • Includes

    • 5 Websites
    • AI Website Builder for WordPress
    • Emails & Security Included
    • 15GB NVMe Disk Space
    • Free Domain Name Registration
    • Malware Detection & Removal
    • Free managed migration
    • Free SSL Certificate
    • Daily Backups
    • OpenAPI and MCP Server

  • Includes everything on Starter, plus...

    • 10 Websites
    • 50GB NVMe Disk Space
    • More CPU & RAM
    • Staging Sites
    • Preview URLs
    • Claude Skills Pack
    • Node.js Support

  • Includes everything on Pro, plus...

    • 50 Websites
    • 100GB NVMe storage
    • Highest CPU & RAM
    • 40 Mailboxes
    • Service level agreement
    • Premium SSL Certificate
    • Priority Support

Want to build on our infrastructure with more control?

For developers, sysadmins and teams who want the machine, not the management: unmanaged VPS and dedicated servers with full root access, your OS and stack, and nothing installed for you. And if the standard packages do not fit, we build bespoke setups, custom hardware, clusters and private configurations, with our engineers.

See unmanaged VPSTalk to us about a bespoke setup
5 Star Review

Reliable, fast and professional

“Our website is the first place partners and institutions go to learn about us, so it has to be reliable, fast and professional.”
5 Star Review

We went to several web host companies

We went to several web host companies that featured well in PCMag, (and after so much frustration talking to AI and the end of the customer service road is endless tutorials), we found a company that listens and excels at helping people along the learning curve. Exceptional customer service and support...and very affordable. Ten star rating out of 5!

K.Wright

5 Star Review

Reliable support every time

Hosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.

Sean Tucker

Website builder FAQs

Check here, or open a chat and we'll be happy to help with any questions you might have.

No. With the AI sitebuilder, you can get a professional site live without touching code. If you do have skills, or a developer, full control is there when you want it.

Start with the AI sitebuilder for WordPress. It suits most people, gives you a real site you fully own, and you can change how you build later without moving host. If you would rather talk it through, Orbi and our team are on chat 24/7.

The AI sitebuilder does most of the work: you answer a few questions and it generates the site. From there you can tweak it yourself or hand it to a developer. Our Agency Partner program is working to get you lists of agencies you can reach out to.

Any of them. Plans differ by size, storage and how many sites you run, not by how you build. The AI sitebuilder, apps and developer tools work on every plan.

Hosting is not expensive and our smallest plan works great for most users. You can move up as your site grows, so there is no need to pick your final plan today.

Yes, free. Our team migrates your existing site and sends you a preview link to check before you go live.

Yes. Start with the AI sitebuilder or WordPress, then bring in a developer, your own code, or Git deploy later. It all stays in one account, so nothing is a dead end.