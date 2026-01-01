Pick your OS. Configure your stack. Scale when it suits you. Our Linux VPS Hosting gives developers and technical teams the freedom to work their way. Backed by fast NVMe storage, AMD EPYC CPUs, and a 99.9% uptime SLA.
Take full control with self-managed VPS hosting
- Built for speed with NVMe storage and AMD EPYC processors
- Global 24/7/365 in-house support
- Full root access and Linux OS choices
- Scale up anytime with guaranteed resources
Save up to 56%. Plans from $4.99/mo (was $9.99/mo)
Choose your plan
- High performance
- Scalable at any time
- Full root access
- Useful add-ons available
- 8 global data center locations
*The promotional price shows the term with the best pricing and changes depending on plan. View all plans to see additional term options. The plan will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term.
Looking for a managed solution? Explore Managed VPS.
Features and benefits
High performance infrastructure
We’ve paired NVMe storage, AMD EPYC processors, and redundant networking with real-time support from system admins to deliver high availability and serious speed.
Customizable and scalable
Configure your VPS to fit your project. Choose your CPU, RAM, and storage. Need more later? Scale up individual resources on demand with zero downtime.
Full root access
You’re in charge. Install what you want, tweak configurations, and run your environment your way. You can reboot, reload, or rebuild your server from your control panel anytime.
Choice of Linux OS
Deploy with the Linux distribution that fits your stack:
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- Debian 12
- AlmaLinux 9
Easily reinstall or switch OS versions whenever you need.
AlmaLinux 9 Easily reinstall or switch OS versions whenever you need. Freedom to install tools and apps
Run your own code, containers, scripts, and software. Even tools that don’t play nice on shared or managed hosting. It’s your server, not ours.
Why hosting.com
Host closer to your audience for faster load times.
24/7/365 in-house help from real people.
Scale up, switch plans, or expand with ease.
No hidden fees, no confusing fine print, no surprises.
NVMe storage, AMD EPYC CPUs, and Anycast DNS are standard on every plan.
Over 3 million sites hosted and counting.
OS Options
Run your VPS on your choice of these Operating Systems.
PLEASE ADD LOGOS FOR ALMALINUX, DEBIAN AND UBUNTU
Extend your VPS with add-ons
cPanel
Manage your websites with an easy control panel.
Starting at $16.19/mo.
CloudLinux
Boost server stability and isolate workloads.
Starting at $3.59/mo.
LiteSpeed Web Server
Speed up your site with advanced caching.
Starting at $7.19/mo.
Imunify360
Block malware and secure your server.
Starting with free Antivirus.
Managed vs. Unmanaged Servers
|Feature
|Unmanaged VPS
|Managed VPS
|Datacenter power/network
|✅
|✅
|Dual power/network uplinks
|✅
|✅
|RAID storage
|✅
|✅
|Full root access
|✅
|❌
|OS & control panel updates
|❌
|✅
|Monitoring (CPU, disk, uptime, etc.)
|❌
|✅
|Access to Level 3 Support
|✅
|✅
|Proactive SRE support
|❌
|✅
|Custom system configs
|✅
|On request
|Backups
|Optional
|Daily
|SLA
|99.9% (power/network)
|99.9%+
Which product is right for you?
Want power without the sysadmin workload? Let us handle updates and patches while you focus on growth.
Need maximum performance with zero management hassle? Managed VDS gives you dedicated resources, high availability, and enterprise-grade power, managed by our experts.
No neighbours. No sharing. Just raw performance and full hardware control for resource-intensive apps.
FAQs
Questions?
We’re here to help.
Our hosting.com Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!