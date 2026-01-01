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Hosting referral program: Refer friends and earn rewards

Good friends share good hosting.

Love hosting.com? Pass it along! Show a friend what worry-free hosting really means. They’ll thank you for making their life easier, and we'll reward you for it.

  • You can earn more than $130 with a single referral
  • Unlimited referrals: help as many friends as you like
  • Fast payouts via PayPal or account credit
  • Clear, real-time referral tracking
Start sharing now

Explore our commission rates

Helping a friend to good hosting is this simple

Why promote hosting.com?

When you share hosting.com, you’re not just earning a reward. You’re giving your friends the gift of good hosting. We’ve built our products to be simple, reliable, and secure, so you can recommend them with confidence.

Why promote hosting.com?
Free website transfers

Migrating to hosting.com means we'll handle everything for your friends. From the free website transfer, to setting it up, and ensuring it works on their new plan. We handle all the heavy lifting so they can focus on their site.

Hosting that powers success

Everyone deserves hosting that can keep up with their ambitions. With fast load times, 99.9% uptime guarantee, and stable infrastructure, we promise your friends won't be texting you at midnight because their site is down.

Support you can rely on

Whether it's a late-night question or just a quick fix, our support team is here. Fast, always available and reliable, at hosting.com we have everyone's back, regardless how big or small their issue is.

No fine print, no surprises

Nobody likes hidden fees or complicated rules. That's why at hosting.com what you see is what you get. We are upfront about everything, so when your friends sign up they'll know exactly what they're getting.

Rewards that are worth it

Level up your rewards as your referrals level up their hosting. Bigger plans mean bigger payouts with no cap on your earnings. It’s our way of saying thanks for connecting people with the hosting that truly fits their needs.

Everything you need to grow

Hosting.com has a product for every stage of the journey. Our global datacentres also ensure websites are where the audience is. Your friends can start small, grow big and never have to look elsewhere.

Share what you love

Love it? Share it! Our portfolio ensures you’re recommending products people can count on. Your friends will thank you for pointing them in the right direction.

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

I love hosting.com

Best internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.

ICU Media

5 Star Review

Great experience with this hosting

Great experience with this hosting service! 👍 They were very responsive and helped me quickly resolve my issue. Their support team guided me step-by-step and made deploying my website smooth and hassle-free. Highly recommended for anyone looking for reliable hosting and excellent customer support!

Sheikh Zayan

5 Star Review

Exceptional assistance

Exceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000% satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.

Brother David Mary

Questions? We’re here to help.

At hosting.com, we’ve put together a team of experts, ready to tackle any questions you or your friends have, no matter the time of day.

Questions? We’re here to help.

Frequently asked questions

Any customer can participate in the Referral Programme by following these few simple steps:

  1. Sign in to your hosting.com account.
  2. In the top menu navigation bar, click on ‘My Account’.
  3. On the left sidebar, click on ‘Refer a friend’.
  4. Finally, generate a unique referral link by clicking on the ‘Create new link’ button.

Once you have generated your first link you can copy and share that with your network and audience. You can generate multiple links which can redirect to any page on our website. Only links generated through this process will be considered as qualifying links.

Joining our referral program is completely free. It doesn’t cost you money, it makes you money.

No. Referring yourself is not allowed and could result in your referral account being closed.

There’s no limit! With no restrictions on the number of referrals, the more you refer the more you earn.

All referral commissions are held in a pending state for 45 days at which point they are approved.

The minimum amount to be paid via PayPal is $100, and $200 for a bank transfer. If you wish to be paid by account credit, there are no minimum balance requirements.

You can contact our dedicated referral program team by emailing [email protected].