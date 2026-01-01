VPS Hosting

Ultra-reliable VPS web hosting up to 20x faster than others

Powerful virtual private server hosting with dedicated processor and memory resources for exceptional performance even during high traffic.

  • Ultrafast Virtual Servers with Dedicated Resources
  • Scalable Plans That Grow with Your Hosting Needs
  • 24/7 Expert Support
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Choose your VPS management level

Unmanaged VPS hosting

Self-Configure Your Custom Server

  • Command Line Management
  • Different Linux distributions – Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian
  • Full control over manual backups and updates
Managed VPS hosting

100% Worry-Free HostGuard Server Management

  • User-friendly cPanel Control Panel
  • Pre-installed and optimized CloudLinux OS
  • Fully automated backups and updates
  • Managed server security
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Managed VPS hosting

*The promotional price shown is for a 12 month term and will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term

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Pre-installed CloudLinux operating system.
Manage your account easily with the cPanel control panel.
Server backup and security configuration managed for you.
Daily, automatic, rebootless operating system updates.
Light green to grey gradient background with soft blending.

Unmanaged VPS hosting

*The promotional price shown is for a 12 month term and will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term

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Choose from several Linux distributions to install.
Set up and manage security and backup settings on your server.
Complete control over operating system updates and patches.
What is VPS hosting used for?

What is VPS hosting used for?

VPS hosting is a versatile option, mostly used by:

  • Startups or small businesses – VPS provides you with a high-performing, reliable, and scalable server environment that can grow with your business.
  • eCommerce platforms – VPS is the perfect partner in managing high-traffic volumes and secure transactions. It also ensures that customer data is protected and the shopping experience is smooth.
  • Developers – VPS hosting is great for developers because of the high degree of control it offers in configuring their hosting environment, allowing for custom setups, installations, and testing.
When should you switch to VPS hosting

When should you switch to VPS hosting

We recommend switching to VPS hosting when your website requirements outgrow the resources available in shared hosting plans, for example:

  • You have higher traffic levels and need a more stable performance.
  • You require greater control over your hosting environment, such as installing specific software or configurations.
  • You have enhanced security needs and need the isolated environment of a VPS server, which minimizes the risk of unauthorized access or resource contention among users.

In these cases, VPS hosting offers a suitable upgrade. It strikes a balance between the limited resources of shared hosting and the higher cost and complexity of dedicated hosting, making it ideal for businesses experiencing growth.

VPS features you get with hosting.com

Turbo Hosting
Faster Performance with Turbo

Turbo plans come with NVMe storage and LiteSpeed, leading to high rankings, low bounce rates, and high conversion rates!

SSD VPS Hosting Solutions

All hosting plans include solid-state drives, giving your site the best possible performance!

Developer Friendly

The best versions of the most popular development software

99.9% Uptime
99.9% Uptime Commitment

Our ultra-reliable servers and dedicated teams make sure that your website is always up and running!

Migration
Free Account Migration

Our team can move your site to hosting.com for free in most cases!

Free SSL Certificate

Secure your website with a free SSL certificate and give your users the power to browse confidently!

Guru Support
24/7/365 Customer Support

If you have any queries or issues, don’t hesitate to contact our support team – they’re available 24/7!

Power of BMD Server at Lower Cost

At hosting.com, we don’t pack our servers tightly so that every user gets the performance they require.

Choose between managed or unmanaged VPS hosting

Easy cPanel Control Panel vs Command Line Management

Managed VPS hosting includes an easy-to-use cPanel Control Panel, offering an intuitive interface for those without specialized technical skills to manage their server effectively. Hosting.com distinguishes itself by providing the full-featured cPanel interface, a benefit not universally offered by all cPanel hosts. Command-line management, which is available in unmanaged VPS plans, is better suited for experienced developers or those with technical proficiency who seek granular control over their hosting environment.

Pre-installed CloudLinux OS vs Various Linux Distribution Choices

Managed VPS hosting includes an easy-to-use cPanel Control Panel, offering an intuitive interface for those without specialized technical skills to manage their server effectively. Hosting.com distinguishes itself by providing the full-featured cPanel interface, a benefit not universally offered by all cPanel hosts. Command-line management, which is available in unmanaged VPS plans, is better suited for experienced developers or those with technical proficiency who seek granular control over their hosting environment.

Questions? We’re here to help.

Questions?
We’re here to help.

Our hosting.com Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!

Getting the most speed out of your website

Anycast DNS

Anycast DNS increases performance when your site is visited by offering quicker response times, lowering latency and increasing redundancy.

HTTP/2

HTTP/2 provides significantly faster page load times than HTTP because of its ability to deliver more HTTP requests at once. HTTP2 is based on Google's SPDY project and actually marks the first major HTTP update since 1999!

ESI

With Edge Side Includes (ESI), you no longer have to designate an entire page as non-cacheable just because one portion cannot be cached. Instead, easily designate portions of your page to be cached (or not cached).

Industry best solutions – hosting.com

Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments! Since our launch in 2003, their hard work has helped us earn recognition and accolades as the top hosting provider in the industry.

Fastest Hosting
Best Web Hosting 2020
Hosting Advice Developers' Choice
High Performer Spring 2024
PCmag Editors' Choice

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Exceptional assistance

Exceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.

Brother David Mary

5 Star Review

Excellent and improved response times

You have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.

Alcapri

5 Star Review

Wonderful service for ecommerce stores

Wonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.

Ahmad Jamshed

Recent VPS news & blog posts

VPS hosting FAQs

Do you have VPS Hosting questions? Hosting.com has all of the answers you could be looking for below!

At hosting.com, our motto is “Our Speed, Your Success”. That’s for good reason too, because we understand that your site’s page load speed has a direct impact on your success. Just a 1-second delay in your page load speed can have a severe negative impact on your bounce rate and conversion rate. Even if you’re not running an eCommerce site, page speed also is correlated with visitor satisfaction level and your SEO rankings.

Think of the last slow site you visited. You likely hit the back button on your browser before you even finished waiting for the site to load. While there are a number of factors that determine how fast your site will perform, one of the most important determining factors is choice of web host. Choose the fast web host! Choose hosting.com!

What is really going to boost the performance of your site is our Turbo Boost option featuring up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing VPS Hosting options. Our Turbo Boost VPS solution:

Uses less CPU and memory than Apache allowing for increased performance
Handles your connections faster and more efficiently
Provides enhanced stability
When you choose our Turbo Servers, you’re also going to get the option to use our Turbo Caching solution. Turbo Caching further increases page load speeds by storing the entire HTML contents of your pages in memory. That means your pages can be served without having to run PHP, offering the ultimate performance boost !

Turbo Boost is just one of the features included on our high speed, exclusive SwiftServer platform. Other speed enhancing solutions include:

SSD VPS – SSD, or solid state drives, is the next generation of hosting technology. Traditional, older hard disk drives (HDDS) use spinning disks and a read-write head to access your data. SSDs, on the other hand, use flash technology to access your data. This allows the SSD to quickly and directly access the data as opposed to waiting for the disk to spin to the location of it. SSD technology is found in smartphones and most laptops now because of its superior performance. In fact, sites hosted on SSDs offer up to 300% faster page loads compared to HDDs. Some VPS hosts claim to offer Solid State Drive Hosting, but they likely end up hosting only your OS or databases on SSDs. They don’t use SSD to host your files. At hosting.com, we use SSD for everything, including your files, meaning you get the biggest speed boost possible That’s why our SSD Hosting loads pages faster than our competition and why even we host our own site on solid state drives. You’re going to love them!
Choice Of Data Centre Locations – Another key factor in page load speed is how close your data is located to your visitors. If your data is located on one hemisphere, but your visitor is located on another hemisphere, it’s going to take some time for your site to reach your visitor. That’s why we offer multiple data centre locations allowing your VPS to be located as close to your site visitors as possible.
Free CDN – At hosting.com, you get a free CDN, or content delivery network. While our choice of data centres allows you to host your site close to your visitors, our CDN gets your site to them faster. That’s because our CDN determines the most efficient and fastest route to deliver your site from our data centre to your visitor. This is done automatically through the use of the CDN’s inter-connected, globally located servers.