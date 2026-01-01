At hosting.com, our motto is “Our Speed, Your Success”. That’s for good reason too, because we understand that your site’s page load speed has a direct impact on your success. Just a 1-second delay in your page load speed can have a severe negative impact on your bounce rate and conversion rate. Even if you’re not running an eCommerce site, page speed also is correlated with visitor satisfaction level and your SEO rankings.

Think of the last slow site you visited. You likely hit the back button on your browser before you even finished waiting for the site to load. While there are a number of factors that determine how fast your site will perform, one of the most important determining factors is choice of web host. Choose the fast web host! Choose hosting.com!

What is really going to boost the performance of your site is our Turbo Boost option featuring up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing VPS Hosting options. Our Turbo Boost VPS solution:

Uses less CPU and memory than Apache allowing for increased performance

Handles your connections faster and more efficiently

Provides enhanced stability

When you choose our Turbo Servers, you’re also going to get the option to use our Turbo Caching solution. Turbo Caching further increases page load speeds by storing the entire HTML contents of your pages in memory. That means your pages can be served without having to run PHP, offering the ultimate performance boost !

Turbo Boost is just one of the features included on our high speed, exclusive SwiftServer platform. Other speed enhancing solutions include:

SSD VPS – SSD, or solid state drives, is the next generation of hosting technology. Traditional, older hard disk drives (HDDS) use spinning disks and a read-write head to access your data. SSDs, on the other hand, use flash technology to access your data. This allows the SSD to quickly and directly access the data as opposed to waiting for the disk to spin to the location of it. SSD technology is found in smartphones and most laptops now because of its superior performance. In fact, sites hosted on SSDs offer up to 300% faster page loads compared to HDDs. Some VPS hosts claim to offer Solid State Drive Hosting, but they likely end up hosting only your OS or databases on SSDs. They don’t use SSD to host your files. At hosting.com, we use SSD for everything, including your files, meaning you get the biggest speed boost possible That’s why our SSD Hosting loads pages faster than our competition and why even we host our own site on solid state drives. You’re going to love them!

Choice Of Data Centre Locations – Another key factor in page load speed is how close your data is located to your visitors. If your data is located on one hemisphere, but your visitor is located on another hemisphere, it’s going to take some time for your site to reach your visitor. That’s why we offer multiple data centre locations allowing your VPS to be located as close to your site visitors as possible.

Free CDN – At hosting.com, you get a free CDN, or content delivery network. While our choice of data centres allows you to host your site close to your visitors, our CDN gets your site to them faster. That’s because our CDN determines the most efficient and fastest route to deliver your site from our data centre to your visitor. This is done automatically through the use of the CDN’s inter-connected, globally located servers.