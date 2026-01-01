Managed VPS Hosting

Managed VPS Hosting Built for Performance with Dedicated Resources

Scale your website easily with a virtual private server, combining dedicated server performance with the convenience and affordability of shared hosting. All with the reliability of a managed hosting environment.

  • Fast & Reliable Managed Virtual Server Environment
  • Free Website Performance Optimization
  • Scalable VPS Hosting Plans That Grow with Your Site
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Sign up or upgrade to any Managed VPS hosting plan and get a free performance optimization.

*The promotional price shown is for a 12 month term and will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term

Managed VPS hosting

Managed VPS hosting

Virtual Private Servers, or VPS, give you the cost benefits of Shared Web Hosting with the performance and control of Dedicated Server Hosting.

With a Managed VPS Hosting plan, you get 24/7/365 Guru Crew support and reliable server maintenance. A leader in VPS providers, Hosting.com offers a Faster or It’s Free Guarantee!

Plus, you get a free performance optimization to get the best speed from your hosting plan. If our experts don’t make your site faster, you get your next month of hosting free.

Why choose managed virtual private server hosting from Hosting.com?

Why choose managed virtual private server hosting from Hosting.com?

Are increased traffic or other business demands placing a strain on your website? Don’t have the personnel to manage your server?

Managed VPS hosting is the cost-effective solution for added performance, security, and privacy all without needing dedicated IT resources to manage your website.

Our hassle-free Managed VPS hosting allows you to focus on your customers and leave the hosting challenges to us. Plus, you can continue to scale your plan to fit your growing needs.

Benefits of managed virtual private server hosting include:

Benefits of managed virtual private server hosting include:

Cost Savings – Scale your technical needs without hiring a dedicated staff. With Managed VPS hosting, our team manages and maintains the hardware and software.

Scalability – Higher traffic stresses the resources of shared hosting servers. Managed VPS hosting allows you to quickly scale your server to meet the increasing demand.

Security – Managed VPS hosting plans include a dedicated IP address that improves your website security and privacy by eliminating potential exploits inherent in shared hosting.

Free Performance Optimization – Website speed is critical, so our team offers a Faster or Its Free performance optimization. If we don’t improve your performance, your next month is free.

Industry best solutions – hosting.com

Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments! Since our launch in 2003, their hard work has helped us earn recognition and accolades as the top hosting provider in the industry.

Fastest Hosting
Best Web Hosting 2020
Hosting Advice Developers' Choice
High Performer Spring 2024
PCmag Editors' Choice

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Excellent and improved response times

You have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.

Alcapri

5 Star Review

Wonderful service for ecommerce stores

Wonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.

Ahmad Jamshed

5 Star Review

Reliable support every time

Hosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.

Sean Tucker

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