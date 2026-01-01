When a standard plan or a single server stops being enough, our engineers design the enterprise hosting setup you actually need, quote it, build it and run it. Dedicated infrastructure, managed at scale, on your terms.
Most people who reach this page have hit the edge of a standard plan
Maybe you've outgrown your current plan or server, or you're dealing with high or unpredictable traffic that a fixed tier can't absorb. Maybe you have compliance or data-residency requirements, you're running hundreds of client accounts, or you're planning to migrate a large estate to a new host. Or you simply want a managed setup built to spec rather than picked off a menu. If any of that sounds like you, it's worth a conversation.
Single-tenant hardware, specced to your workload.
Multiple servers, run by our team as one estate.
Load-balanced and redundant, built to stay up.
CPU, RAM, storage and IO set to your needs.
Your brand across hundreds or thousands of accounts.
We move your whole estate across, in-house and free.
Uptime and response guarantees written to your terms.
A named contact, plus priority access to engineers.
How it works
Book a meeting by asking Orbi, our AI assistant. Share your current setup, your scale, and what's not working.
Our engineers scope the right setup and come back with a plan and a price, usually within two business days.
We set it up, move you across for free, and give you a named account manager and 24/7 engineers.
Common questions
It depends on the setup. We quote after we understand what you need, so the price fits the requirement rather than a fixed tier. Getting a quote costs nothing and comes with no obligation.
Within one business day. We'll send a quote and offer a time to talk it through.
Yes. Custom solutions come with a written SLA covering uptime and response times, set to terms that suit you.
Yes, and we do it for you. Our in-house team handles large-scale migrations, from a single busy server to hundreds of accounts, at no charge.
A named account manager as your main contact, with direct access to the in-house engineers who run the platform. The same team that keeps our infrastructure up keeps yours up.