Agency partners

20 years of web hosting for agencies, growing together

Now we’re building that into a real partner program around web hosting for agencies: we send you work, back you up and grow alongside you as you take on more.

Become a Partner

Applications reviewed personally. Every partner starts with a conversation, not a contract.

We're building a community ecosystem.

It's simple. We have customers who need help from experienced pros and agencies: building a site, launching it, keeping it running. And we have pros and agencies as customers who do exactly that work. This program connects the two.

Partners aren't just a name on a list. You help shape how this works: what we build, what we change. Your fingerprints on it.

Cory Miller, Chief Evangelist, hosting.com

Meet us at events

We are a regular presence at global community events including upcoming WordCamp US.

See all events
Meet us at events

Who this is for

The program fits professionals who build, launch and maintain client websites, especially on WordPress but increasingly with AI. It also fits those who provide follow on or added value services such as marketing, seo, social media and maintenance.

Open to all countries and sizes. We have 700,000 clients in 181 countries.

Freelancers and solo consultants

You are the business, and every client site runs through you.

Small and mid-sized agencies

Balancing delivery, sales and support with a lean team.

Established agencies with many client sites

Managing dozens or hundreds of sites where uptime matters most.

Specialists with a strong niche

Known for a specific industry, platform or service.

Benefits for your agency

You've seen partner programs that are really just discount tiers with homework. This isn't that. Here's what you actually get.

Warm client referrals

Our customers ask us every day for help building, migrating, securing and maintaining their sites. That's your work, sent your way, not marketplace leads.

Priority support

Starts where you left off, not from scratch after you've already done the troubleshooting.

A migration team on call

For your own moves, and for the clients you bring with you.

Dedicated partnership manager

A dedicated partnership manager to help you with any clients you have at hosting.com and assist with any aspects of your account.

A directory listing

Get listed so our customers can find you, and help shape how the directory works. Rolls out 2026.

The Agency Success community

Weekly office hours, 4+ live streams a month, and a dedicated Slack. A real place to trade notes and get direct access to us.

A seat at the table

How the program grows, what tools get built, what changes. You shape it, and we act on it visibly.

Certified Partner status, to use as you like

Once you're approved, you're a certified hosting.com partner. Show the badge on your own site and in your pitches if you wish. It tells clients their hosting is backed by a platform that has run websites for over 20 years.

Agency Success · Office Hours

Latest office hours and interviews

Weekly live sessions and guest interviews with people building on hosting.com. Catch up any time.

A partnership built to grow with you

As we grow, you grow. More customers looking for help means more work heading your way, and a bigger community to build alongside. We're in this for the long run, and we want you in it with us.

Apply

Fill out the application form below to tell us about you, your business, and the work you do. Our team will review your application and follow up with next steps.

A quick onboarding call

A real conversation, not a screening interrogation. We want to understand your agency, your clients, and where we can genuinely help.

We review, personally

We read every application ourselves. If it's a fit, you're in.

Why the approval step? Because we put partners in front of our customers. That referral has our name on it and yours, so we keep the bar high on purpose.

The tools to run client work with us

The day-to-day of running sites for clients should be simple. Add your team or your client to any account with the right level of access, hand a finished site over or take one on by transferring it between accounts, and bring new client sites onto our platform for free. See it all from one place.

Delegated access.

Add your team or your client to an account, and remove them when the project ends.

Transfer sites between accounts

Hand a site over to your client, or take one on, without a messy migration.

Flexible billing.

You pay and bill the client, or hand billing to them. Your call, per site.

Free migrations

We move new client sites onto our platform for you, at no charge.

One dashboard.

Every client site in one place.

Want to offer hosting under your own brand?

That's a different thing from partnering. If you'd rather sell hosting yourself, our reseller platform gives you white-label cPanel and WHM: you set the prices, we run the servers.

See reseller hosting

A proud member of the Forbes Agency Council 2026, reflecting our commitment to leadership, credibility and excellence in hosting.

Member of the Forbes Agency Council 2026
Web Infrastructure & Hosting Member Leader 2026

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Tech support is the #1

The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.

Jean M

5 Star Review

Thanks for the quick help

Thanks for the quick help with domain transfer. All's well.

David M

5 Star Review

Excellent and improved response times

You have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.

Alcapri

Web hosting for agencies FAQs

Didn't spot your question? Agencies usually want to know about agency hosting pricing, how agency WordPress hosting works across client sites, and whether anyone has to move. Open a chat and we'll talk through hosting for agencies of your size.

Nothing. We start with a conversation and, if it's a fit, you're in.

We welcome agencies and pros of every size. We review each application to keep the bar high, because our name goes on the referral, but there's no cap on good partners. Of course you need some exposure or relationship with hosting.com to be suitable.

It rolls out in 2026. In the meantime we share partners with our customers directly as the need comes up.

No. The collaboration tools are there for clients you host with us, and the referral side works whenever you bring new clients our way. This isn't a sneaky way to insist you move clients to us. That comes from building a relationship and trust over time.

No. Reseller hosting is for selling hosting under your own brand, where you set the prices and run it as your product. The partner program is a partnership: referrals, community, support and tools for your client work. If you do want to resell, see our reseller platform.