The power of a dedicated server in a flexible virtual environment, managed by our team. cPanel, CloudLinux and malware scanning included, on NVMe with dedicated, non-contended resources.
Managed virtual dedicated servers
- Dedicated resources for consistent, predictable power.
- NVMe storage for fast loading
- Built-in hardware redundancy keeps you online
- Scale up with a simple reboot
- Fully managed: updates, security and tuning handled for you
Server power, without managing the server
Dedicated resources with guaranteed, non-contended CPU, RAM and NVMe. What you provision is yours, not shared with anyone. Fast, modern NvME storage for quick loading under real load.
We handle updates, security patching, monitoring and performance tuning. Our expert team is always available to help.
Our team can move your site to hosting.com at no charge for a smooth transition.
Hardware redundancy at the hypervisor level keeps your service online and stable. We commit to 99.9% website reliability, providing a dependable host you can count on. Our monitoring team watch and manage your server 24/7.
Upgrade resources with a simple reboot. No migration, no waiting for new hardware.
A familiar control panel and workload isolation, included from the start.
What is a managed VDS?
A virtual dedicated server combines the dedicated resources of a physical server with the flexibility of a virtual one. You get guaranteed, non-contended CPU, RAM and NVMe, managed by our team, with cPanel to run it.
It is like a dedicated server, but virtual. You scale it with a reboot instead of buying new hardware.
- Choose a managed VDS for dedicated power that you can scale quickly, managed for you.
- Choose a dedicated server when you need single-tenant physical hardware, a custom build, or full isolation for compliance or raw performance.
Managed means managed
You focus on running your sites and growing your business. We’ll take care of everything underneath, keeping your server secure, up to date and performing at its best, with expert support whenever you need it.
We handle
– OS and control panel updates
– Security patching
– Monitoring and uptime
– Performance tuning
– Hardware redundancy
You control
– Your sites, apps and databases in cPanel
– Your domains and email
– When to scale up
– Your stack within a managed environment
Not sure a VDS is right?
There is a fit for every stage. Here is what sits either side of it.
Web hosting
For blogs, small business and personal sites, with powerful control panel and one-click installs.
Unmanaged VPS
Full root control and your choice of OS. You manage it, your way.
Dedicated servers
Single-tenant physical hardware and custom configs, for raw performance and control.
Managed WordPress
If WordPress is all you run. Powered by Rocket.net, fast and hands-off.
Not sure which tier, or need bigger? Our team can size it with you and build custom beyond VDS Premium 256. Available 24/7.
What our customers have to say
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
I love hosting.comBest internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.
ICU Media
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000% satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
VDS hosting FAQs
If you have outgrown a standard hosting plan or a VPS, or you are running something that needs serious, consistent power, a managed VDS gives you dedicated, non-contended resources with our team keeping the server healthy. You get the power without the sysadmin workload.
A managed VDS is a virtual server with dedicated resources that you can scale with a reboot, managed for you, with cPanel. A dedicated server is single-tenant physical hardware you can configure to spec, better suited to raw performance, full isolation or compliance needs. Most people who want power without managing hardware are best served by a VDS.
Between NVMe storage and dedicated, non-contended resources, yes, you will notice the difference. It is built for sites and apps that need consistent performance.
It is, but you’ll need to contact our team to add it. Most of our customers run Linux by default, but if your project requires Windows, we’ve got you covered.
Absolutely. All our VDS plans are designed to scale. Contact us when you need more resources and we’ll handle the upgrade. Your VDS is already managed, including updates, monitoring and security.” Just get in touch when you need more juice, and we’ll make it happen, minimal downtime, zero stress.
We’re here 24/7 if you need us. And if you’d rather we handled the heavy lifting, ask about managed services—we’ll take care of updates, monitoring, and security so you don’t have to.