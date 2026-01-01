Our brand new bare metal servers give your website or application the highest possible performance. With AMD EPYC 5 CPUs, NVMe storage, up to 128Gb RAM and no hypervisor layer, you get the lowest possible latency without noisy neighbours. Full root access is yours and we can provide much more storage than our VPS servers.
Unmanaged dedicated servers. Bare metal, all yours.
- Unmanaged with full root: your OS, your stack, your rules
- 2.4TB NVMe as standard, with larger disk options available
- 24/7 in-house support, with a dedicated 1 Gbps connection and 10 Gbps available
Available in US now. 10+ global locations on request.
Root access is handed over at order, with the operating system you pick. Patching, stack and security are yours to run. Our engineers keep the network and hardware solid underneath. Want managed?
Your server plugs straight into the hosting.com network, the same backbone behind 3 million hosted websites. Our engineers watch the network 24/7 so you only have to watch your server. Your dedicated 1 Gbps port is yours alone, with 10 Gbps available as an upgrade - contact us for a quote.
By default dedicated servers come with a 480Gb boot disk + 2x960gb NVMe for optimum performance. If you need more we stock up to 16TB of usable space (2x8Tb SATA) with larger drives available on request. We recommend configuring RAID 1 within your system for maximum reliability.
Why go bare metal?
A cloud server gives you a virtual slice of shared hardware. It is fast to deploy and easy to resize, and for most workloads it is the right call. A dedicated server gives you the physical machine itself. Here is when that matters.
No hypervisor between you and the hardware, and no other tenants on the box. The performance you benchmark is the performance you keep, every core and every IOP.
900GB of usable NVMe as standard on every configuration, with larger disk options available. If your databases or media libraries have outgrown cloud server tiers, this is where they go.
A dedicated 1 Gbps connection belongs to the machine, with 10 Gbps available. Heavy transfer workloads do not queue behind anyone else.
Need to scale up and down quickly instead? A cloud VPS is the better fit.
Bare Metal Specifications
High-performance AMD EPYC 5 servers are currently in stock at our Dallas datacentre. Each server includes a 480Gb NVMe internal boot drive and 2x 960GB NVMe hot-swappable drives which we recommend configuring in RAID 1. These 2 disks can be upgraded to 1.92 or 3.84Tb NVMe, or for bulk storage, we stock up to 8Tb SATA as standard. Need something custom? Tell sales what you need and we will be happy to help.
Have questions or want to discuss a bespoke setup? Talk to our engineers today.
Frequently asked questions
We have 10+ global locations. By default we host in our Dallas facility, but we can offer servers in all other locations subject to a short lead time. We may also have availability capacity in other locations. Talk to us for details.
CPU, memory and disk options can be combined within available stock. Sales will confirm exact availability and handle OS installs.
By default these servers are unmanaged, so you manage them yourself. We can of course provide managed servers on our usual stack for hosting websites and applications, or set up a bespoke arrangement for you.
A cloud server is a virtual slice of shared hardware: quick to deploy, easy to resize. A dedicated server is the physical machine itself: nothing virtualised, nothing shared, with more storage available. Pick cloud for flexibility, dedicated for consistent performance and big disks.