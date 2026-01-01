Enterprise hosting built around you, not the other way round

When a standard plan or a single server stops being enough, our engineers design the enterprise hosting setup you actually need, quote it, build it and run it. Dedicated infrastructure, managed at scale, on your terms.

See what we can build

Most people who reach this page have hit the edge of a standard plan

Maybe you've outgrown your current plan or server, or you're dealing with high or unpredictable traffic that a fixed tier can't absorb. Maybe you have compliance or data-residency requirements, you're running hundreds of client accounts, or you're planning to migrate a large estate to a new host. Or you simply want a managed setup built to spec rather than picked off a menu. If any of that sounds like you, it's worth a conversation.

Dedicated and bare-metal servers
Dedicated and bare-metal servers

Single-tenant hardware, specced to your workload.

Managed server fleets
Managed server fleets

Multiple servers, run by our team as one estate.

High-availability clusters
High-availability clusters

Load-balanced and redundant, built to stay up.

Custom resource allocation
Custom resource allocation

CPU, RAM, storage and IO set to your needs.

White-label at scale
White-label at scale

Your brand across hundreds or thousands of accounts.

Large-scale migrations
Large-scale migrations

We move your whole estate across, in-house and free.

Custom SLAs
Custom SLAs

Uptime and response guarantees written to your terms.

Dedicated account manager
Dedicated account manager

A named contact, plus priority access to engineers.

How it works

Tell us what you need

Book a meeting by asking Orbi, our AI assistant. Share your current setup, your scale, and what's not working.

We design and quote it

Our engineers scope the right setup and come back with a plan and a price, usually within two business days.

We build, migrate and manage it

We set it up, move you across for free, and give you a named account manager and 24/7 engineers.

Common questions

It depends on the setup. We quote after we understand what you need, so the price fits the requirement rather than a fixed tier. Getting a quote costs nothing and comes with no obligation.

Within one business day. We'll send a quote and offer a time to talk it through.

Yes. Custom solutions come with a written SLA covering uptime and response times, set to terms that suit you.

Yes, and we do it for you. Our in-house team handles large-scale migrations, from a single busy server to hundreds of accounts, at no charge.

A named account manager as your main contact, with direct access to the in-house engineers who run the platform. The same team that keeps our infrastructure up keeps yours up.