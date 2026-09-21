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Hosting that scales with you. Reliable, secure, and backed by real people. No re-platforming, no ceilings, no surprises.

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  • Free managed migration
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • 24/7 in-house support

Web hosting

Get started with hosting that’s ready for whatever comes next.

Managed servers

More traffic, same setup. Managed servers that scale with you, no migration.

PRO

Get the control, flexibility and performance you need for your business.

Trusted by over 700,000 customers to power 3,000,000+ websites!

4.8out of 57,274 reviews

Trusted by the world’s top enterprises

Your growth hosting platform for every use case

Tailored for creators, trusted by business owners and built to scale with enterprises. No matter who you are, your ideal hosting experience starts here.

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Shared hosting, your own cloud server, or fully dedicated hardware. Same platform and same team throughout, so you can start small and move up without re-platforming.

  • 30 day money-back guarantee

  • Includes

    • 5 Websites
    • AI Website Builder for WordPress
    • Emails & Security Included
    • 15GB NVMe Disk Space
    • Free Domain Name Registration
    • Malware Detection & Removal
    • Free managed migration
    • Free SSL Certificate
    • Daily Backups
    • OpenAPI and MCP Server

  • Most Popular

    Includes everything on Starter, plus...

    • 10 Websites
    • 50GB NVMe Disk Space
    • More CPU & RAM
    • Staging Sites
    • Preview URLs
    • Claude Skills Pack
    • Node.js Support

  • Includes everything on Pro, plus...

    • 50 Websites
    • 100GB NVMe storage
    • Highest CPU & RAM
    • 40 Mailboxes
    • Service level agreement
    • Premium SSL Certificate
    • Priority Support

Compare all of our features and addons side by side.

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Build what you want. Host everything in one place

However you build, with AI, an app, your own developer, or the tools you already use. One plan runs it, so you can’t pick wrong. And because your domain, email, security and support all live in that same plan, the site you start with is the site that grows with you.

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Our in-house AI assistant

Meet Orbi your instant technical assistant

Orbi, our AI assistant, is on every plan and answers the moment you ask. Setup, DNS, WordPress, billing, the lot. When something needs a person, Orbi hands you straight to our in-house team. No queue, no bot pretending to be human.

  • Help with setup, DNS, WordPress, billing and more
  • Resolves 60% of technical enquiries instantly
  • Available whenever you need it
  • Need a person? Orbi connects you straight to our in-house team
Meet Orbi your instant technical assistant

Loved by customers worldwide

4.8out of 57,274 reviews

  • Exceptional Customer Service

    I called my hosting service as I need to make some changes in my website ( address of my Immigration company). Customer Service Guy Lu, helped me to a great extent. In fact, he went beyond the call of duty to serve me by understanding what I am looking for. He deserves a big round of applause. Appreciate his gesture.
    Amit Kumar Sharma

  • Excellent customer support

    Excellent customer support. Georgi Baldzhiev was professional, responsive, and took the time to thoroughly investigate my issue, even though it was ultimately related to a third-party application. Communication was clear throughout and the matter was escalated appropriately. I appreciate the effort and dedication to helping resolve the problem. Thank you, Georgi, for the excellent service.
    Dennis Wamwea

  • Hosting.com Sets the Gold Standard for Customer Support

    I rarely write reviews, but Hosting.com has earned every bit of this one. The customer service team at Hosting.com has consistently provided the best support experience I have ever received from any company. No matter the time of day or night, they are available 24/7 and respond to inquiries within minutes. As someone who manages a website and online radio network, knowing that expert help is always available gives me tremendous peace of mind.
    Rick Mitchell

  • Blown away with the whole experience

    I'm blown away by their support - goes above and beyond every single time. I just asked for clarification on something, and next minute Zunaid has offered help that cut my time and brain drain down by a couple hours! Let alone the fun way the team communicate. It's uplifting every time I've needed a hand. And that's just the support! The actual product (hosting) is fantastic!! And the hosting portal is simple and intuitive. I couldn't be happier so far.
    TJ Lily

  • I thought my 2011 blog was gone forever!

    I needed to get an old, neglected Wordpress site active again; I was fearing the worst! I was moved from Bot to human in a reasonable amount of time, then Sanjana got straight to it and got us updated and live again. Painless!
    Chele Isaac

  • Great hosting, great tech support

    Had a problem with setting up an email account. The AI chat did some preliminary exploration with me, then escalated me to a human. We got everything resolved quickly and efficiently. Very happy with this experience. I've had other sites hosted here and I've always been happy with their performance. This was the first time I've needed tech support and they delivered!
    Don Matteson

  • We went to several web host companies

    We went to several web host companies that featured well in PCMag, (and after so much frustration talking to AI and the end of the customer service road is endless tutorials), we found a company that listens and excels at helping people along the learning curve. Exceptional customer service and support...and very affordable. Ten star rating out of 5!
    K.Wright

  • Great experience cloning a WordPress site

    Just had a great experience cloning a WordPress site into a new domain. Mariela helped my client and me throughout the whole process with great care and by explaining everything with great detail.
    Dilan

  • Real support in real time, day or night

    I've had my internet domains (esp. my e-mail boxes and websites) hosted by hosting.com for a while. I moved to them several years ago because I can get real-time support for both technical and billing issues any time, day or night.   This month, I moved from my original server with them to a newer, faster, higher-capacity server and their support again, both technical and billing was fast, friendly, and expertly managed.
    Allan Rousselle

Get to know our customers

Want to know the full story on our customers, read their experiences with hosting.com and how we helped them.

  • Rebecca Gill, Owner
    “Hosting.com definitely exceeded my expectations, which in the world of WordPress hosting, that is a rarity.”
    Rebecca Gill, Owner, Cotton Creek Farms
  • Lee Lewis, Founder
    “When someone replies quickly, you can almost take it off your head — it’s no longer your problem. That’s powerful.”
    Lee Lewis, Founder, UserSearch.com
See all case studies

We always have your back

Whether it's tech support from our engineers or our sales team to find out our latest deals we’re always here for you.

<1m
Average chat response time
Our experts are ready around the clock to respond in seconds so you can get back to building, not waiting.
(Average for Q3 2026)
97%
Average customer satisfaction
Every ticket is a priority, requests are reviewed and answered within minutes by real engineers who know hosting inside out.
(Average for Q3 2026)
100K
Migrations completed successfully
From small blogs to complex enterprise sites, we make moving websites straightforward and stress-free.

Support team is available 24/7/365

Our expert hosting.com engineers are available 24/7, bringing deep technical knowledge to help you.

Want to migrate your site?

Our team is always here to help you through the process of migrating your site over to our servers.